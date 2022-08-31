ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, KS

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Bates City Man Killed in Jackson County Crash

A Bates City man was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Ford F-550, driven by 20-year-old Brady A. Fox of Richmond, was on US 50 at Alley Jackson Road just before 8 a.m., when was making a left turn and a westbound 2015 Ford Transit, driven by 27-year-old Austin B. Vantine of Bates City, overtook and struck the rear of the F-550.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Alleged Car Thief Arrested in Clinton

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, early in the morning, Clinton Police Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from Clinton Convenience Store at 115 North Second Street. The vehicle had been left running and unattended. Surveillance footage captured the theft and provided a description of a suspect and a suspect vehicle.
CLINTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for August 29, 2022

Memorial services for Lori Jean Young, 59, of Cole Camp, will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home. Private graveside service for Kenneth Joe Shoemaker, 84, of Harrisonville, will be held at Union-Williams Cemetery near Cole Camp. The family suggests memorials be given to Union-Williams Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Fox Funeral Home.
COLE CAMP, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri.

