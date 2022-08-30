Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Debbie Stevenson
COLUMBUS — Debbie Stevenson, 68, died Sept. 2, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Ralph Braswell
STARKVILLE — Ralph Newell Baswell, 91, died Sept. 2, 2022, at his residence. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. There will be no graveside service. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Ollie Mason
MACON — Ollie “Bell” Cooper Mason, 79, passed away. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Noxubee County High School. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Mason was born June...
Commercial Dispatch
William Buckley
STARKVILLE — William “Donald” Buckley died Aug. 23, 2022. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Starkville Country Club. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Buckley...
Commercial Dispatch
Frankie Ray
COLUMBUS — Frankie Lynn Ray, 51, died Aug. 31, 2022, at his residence. Services will be held at a later date. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Ray was born May 24, 1971, in Columbus, to Peggy Swedenburg Simmons and the late James Roland Ray.
Commercial Dispatch
Reginald Campbell
STARKVILLE — Reginald Edwin Campbell, 56, died Aug. 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church, with Randy Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Park. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Wayne Robertson
COLUMBUS — Wayne Robertson, 66, died Aug. 29, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. There will be no services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Robertson was born Jan. 5, 1956, in Hamilton, to Issac Sneeds and Margaret Blevins. He was a graduate...
Commercial Dispatch
Jason Carter
COLUMBUS — Jason Richard Carter, 40, died Sept. 1, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
David Porter
David “Breakum” Porter, 26, of Columbus, died on August 28, 2022. David was born March 29, 1996, to Sonia Porter Ellis and Anthony Parr in Columbus,. MS. He was a 2014 graduate of Columbus High where he was a member of the football team. David worked as a truck driver and was a biker with the Street Jumpers MC. He was a member of Providence M. B. Church.
Commercial Dispatch
Christopher Jones
Christopher Lee Jones, 49, of Caledonia, MS, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Services will be announced at a later date. Lowndes Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Jones was born on July 27, 1973, in Charleston, WV, to Irlanda Estes Jones and the late Robert Jones. He...
Commercial Dispatch
Commercial Dispatch
Davis Thomas
CRAWFORD — Davis Lee Thomas, 68, died Aug. 24, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11a.m. Saturday, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from noon – 6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. He is survived...
Commercial Dispatch
