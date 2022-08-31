Read full article on original website
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren
Max Verstappen has joined Bruce McLaren on the short list of drivers to win two consecutive Formula 1 races from 10th place or lower on the grid. With his dominant victory in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren.
American driver Colton Herta on verge of F1 race seat with Red Bull junior team AlphaTauri
American driver Colton Herta is on the verge of joining Formula One with Red Bull junior team AlphaTauri in 2023, pending a decision on his FIA super-licence. Herta, 22, who currently races in IndyCar, tested F1 machinery this year with McLaren and has been linked with a seat at AlphaTauri if Pierre Gasly leaves the team for Alpine as Fernando Alonso's replacement.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix Results
(Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 72 laps, 1:36:42.773, 26 points. 2. (6) George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 72, +4.071 seconds, 18. 3. (2) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 72, +10.929, 15. 4. (4) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 72, +13.016, 12. 5. (5) Sergio...
Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home
Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win...
Daniel Ricciardo told Oscar Piastri there's 'no hard feelings' about McLaren deal
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands - Daniel Ricciardo called fellow Australian Oscar Piastri, who is replacing him at McLaren next season, to tell him there are no hard feelings about how things have played out this year. After a protracted legal tug of war between Alpine and McLaren, this week it was confirmed...
Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away
Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
Lewis Hamilton felt front row start was possible at Dutch GP
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands - Lewis Hamilton felt he could have set up a tantalising start alongside 2021 title rival Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix as Mercedes bounced back to form. Last week Mercedes languished off the pace at the Belgian Grand Prix but has been in the mix with...
Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo joins Olympiakos
Brazilian full back Marcelo has signed for Olympiakos after leaving European champions Real Madrid in the summer, the Greek champions announced on Friday. The club did not reveal the details of his contract but Greek media reported that the former Brazil international signed a one-year deal with an option for another year. He has also been registered to play in the Europa League campaign.
