Motorsports

FanSided

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren

Max Verstappen has joined Bruce McLaren on the short list of drivers to win two consecutive Formula 1 races from 10th place or lower on the grid. With his dominant victory in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren.
ESPN

F1 Dutch Grand Prix Results

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 72 laps, 1:36:42.773, 26 points. 2. (6) George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 72, +4.071 seconds, 18. 3. (2) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 72, +10.929, 15. 4. (4) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 72, +13.016, 12. 5. (5) Sergio...
ESPN

Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win...
Fernando Alonso
Kimi Raikkonen
Lewis Hamilton
Daily Mail

Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away

Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton felt front row start was possible at Dutch GP

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands - Lewis Hamilton felt he could have set up a tantalising start alongside 2021 title rival Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix as Mercedes bounced back to form. Last week Mercedes languished off the pace at the Belgian Grand Prix but has been in the mix with...
ESPN

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo joins Olympiakos

Brazilian full back Marcelo has signed for Olympiakos after leaving European champions Real Madrid in the summer, the Greek champions announced on Friday. The club did not reveal the details of his contract but Greek media reported that the former Brazil international signed a one-year deal with an option for another year. He has also been registered to play in the Europa League campaign.
