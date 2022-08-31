Read full article on original website
WCVB
Is drought followed by rain causing tree branches to fall?
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Having dehydrated grass due to drought conditions is one issue, but having to possibly worry about safety concerns in your front yard is another. Tree branches have been breaking off and falling on Barbara Harting's Framingham, Massachusetts property. Harting has been trying to figure out why, checking in with her arborist about the issue.
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured after falling from a bicycle in Provincetown. It happened about 12:40 PM Saturday on Provincelands Road near the rotary. The victim reportedly suffered serious trauma to his ankle. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Provincelands Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center.
WCVB
Body of missing boater found in harbor on Cape Cod, officials say
HARWICH, Mass. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near his boat in Harwich, Massachusetts. Harwich police and fire officials said the man was reported missing by family and friends at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The man had last been seen Friday night as he headed to his boat, which was docked in Saquatucket Harbor, to prepare for a fishing trip with family and friends planned for Saturday morning.
38-percent of Massachusetts now in "extreme drought"
BOSTON - The first day of September marks the first day of meteorological fall! For many, this is the best time of year in southern New England. While peak foliage is still a ways away, the leaves may look a bit different at this point in the season and you can blame that on the drought.The latest Massachusetts drought monitor released Thursday shows some signs of improvement. To be fully transparent, it seems negligible. But we'll take what we can get! In comparison to last week's drought percentages, 1.1% of the state has been spared of the extreme drought category. Still, roughly 38% of the Massachusetts falls under that intensity and the entire state remains at or above "moderate drought" status.2021 was water logged due to tropical activity. The Atlantic has churned up many cyclones as of September 1, but this month is the statistical peak of tropical development. In fact, Tropical Depression Five will continue to strengthen in the coming days to become the next named storm. Another system moving towards the Leeward Islands may follow a similar pattern. While these don't strike us as a threat to New England, it's the beginning of the the busiest part of the season.
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
capecod.com
Missing boater’s body recovered at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that Harwich Police requested them to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 AM Saturday morning to assist searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning was last seen Friday night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
capecod.com
8 people including 4 children safe after vessel gounds on Collier’s Ledge
OSTERVILLE – Eight people including 4 children are safe after their vessel grounded on Collier’s Ledge around 9 PM Saturday. The Barnstable Harbormaster along with Hyannis and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire boats all responded to the call for assistance. The Harbormaster was able to bring the people onto his vessel and safely to shore. No injuries were reported. A commercial salvage company was attempting to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
5 things to do when visiting Falmouth
From beaches to biking to baseball. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in this survey or via email at [email protected].
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
capecod.com
Sandy Neck Beach Reopened to Swimming
BARNSABLE – Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable has been reopened to swimming. The pond was closed Wednesday due to elevated bacteria counts, but has since tested below safety thresholds. Pet advisory signage will also be removed from North Pond and Long Pond following decreased cyanobacteria levels. Hinckley Pond remains...
Forecast: Prepare for a rainy Labor Day
The early part of the week will be cool and rainy, with temps back in the 80s by Thursday. Massachusetts is in for a cool and rainy Labor Day holiday, with more showers possible Tuesday. But first, a hot and humid Sunday will bring a high near 86 in Boston...
New Bedford Mayor Reveals the Cost of Joining the MBTA
Mayor Jon Mitchell is urging voters to support a question on November's ballot that would have New Bedford become a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) community. Voters must vote to join the MBTA before South Coast Rail can chug into town as planned next year. Mitchell tells me he was...
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼
There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
capecod.com
Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line
DENNIS – A traffic crash was causing heavy delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 EB in Dennis at the Harwich town line. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
capecod.com
Sandy Neck Beach Closed, Walkers Pond Advisory Due to Water Quality Issues
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials have closed Sandy Neck Beach to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels. The closure joins a warning-level advisory at Hinckley Pond and a pet advisory at Long and North Ponds. Meanwhile, Fair Acres Beach has been reopened to swimming after testing lower counts of bacteria...
capecod.com
New details: Fire causes extensive damage to house in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday.Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience
Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
Plan, but don’t panic over heating oil prices, officials say
Vermont is relatively insulated from a possible New England fuel shortage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Plan, but don’t panic over heating oil prices, officials say.
