Juggler combines comedy with juggling for interactive show at NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is in full swing, bringing food and fun to Central New York. The Fair is known for the many forms of entertainment it provides and one act has returned for 25 years. Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy combines juggling and...
Gardening Update: Keeping your garden going with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features keeping your garden going in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
WATCH: NBC3 Anchor Megan Coleman tries her hand in rooster crowing contest at NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The New York State Fair is continuing to bring fun and excitement to Central New York and one of the many attractions are the many cute animals that fairgoers can meet...or imitate. In the Poultry building on the Fairgrounds, a rooster crowing competition is held every...
Fairgoers get chance to meet baby goats at 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is in full swing, bringing fun and lots of food to Syracuse and one of the many attractions for fairgoers are the animals they can meet at the Fair. In the Dairy Cattle Building, fairgoers can get up close and personal...
$1 baked potato tradition continues at 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair is in full swing, bringing food and fun to Central New York. One of the most affordable deals at the Fair remains the $1 baked potatoes offered at the New York State Great Potato Booth located in the Horticulture Building on the Fairgrounds.
Dairy farmers show off their cows during Dairy Day at The NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The New York State Fair is continuing to bring fun and excitement to Central New York and one of the many attractions are the many cute animals that fairgoers can meet. Salt is just one of the cows in the Dairy Cattle Barn on the Fairgrounds.
The Great New York State Fair Interim Director tests positive for COVID
Geddes, NY — As the fair comes to a close the man leading the event will have to take a step back. The Interim Director for the New York State Fair, Sean Hennessey, will not be at the fairgrounds. In a statement Hennessey said, "Like so many thousands of...
State, local law enforcement to crack down on impaired driving during Labor Day weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Police and local law enforcement will be out through the Labor Day weekend as part of a national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” DWI campaign. The enforcement period begins on Friday, September 2, and runs through Monday, September 5. “Drunk...
This weekend at the New York State Fair: Forecast, Concerts, and More
Heading to the Great New York State Fair after work Friday or this weekend? There's plenty to do, see and hear over the next few days.\. "Once you get in here, everything is free, other than the food-- but all the stages are free; all the events are free. Come and check it out, there are multitudes of things to do for the family," said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.
NY's new concealed carry laws now in effect, what permit seekers need to know
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York’s new gun laws went into effect on Thursday strictly limiting where people can carry concealed firearms. The laws were written and signed in July in direct response to the Supreme Court shooting down the state’s century-old restrictions on concealed carry. Under...
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 2
It's a brand new season of high school football in Central New York! Our friends at Connors & Ferris have teamed up with NBC3 this year for Friday Night Lights. "Week 0" consisted of conference and non-conference games. C-NS traveled to the Southern Tier and took down Horseheads 35-14. Christian Brothers Academy beat Albany-area high school Shaker 32-25. Back home, our team captured must-see highlights from F-M/Auburn, ESM/Corcoran.
Onondaga County DA to exercise 'discretion' in enforcement of new state gun laws
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick held a news conference Friday morning after New York’s new gun laws went into effect on Thursday, limiting where people can carry concealed firearms. The laws, which were signed in July in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ending...
NYSP enhance security at NYS Fairgrounds
GEDDES, N.Y. — With the New York State Fair bringing in tens of thousands of people a day, security is on the minds of many. Fair staff and law enforcement agencies are working together to make sure fairgoers have a safe and positive experience. Before even entering the fair,...
