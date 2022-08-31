ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Gardening Update: Keeping your garden going with Carol Watson's Greenhouse

Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features keeping your garden going in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
LAFAYETTE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Diseases
cnycentral.com

$1 baked potato tradition continues at 2022 NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair is in full swing, bringing food and fun to Central New York. One of the most affordable deals at the Fair remains the $1 baked potatoes offered at the New York State Great Potato Booth located in the Horticulture Building on the Fairgrounds.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
cnycentral.com

This weekend at the New York State Fair: Forecast, Concerts, and More

Heading to the Great New York State Fair after work Friday or this weekend? There's plenty to do, see and hear over the next few days.\. "Once you get in here, everything is free, other than the food-- but all the stages are free; all the events are free. Come and check it out, there are multitudes of things to do for the family," said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.
POLITICS
cnycentral.com

WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 2

It's a brand new season of high school football in Central New York! Our friends at Connors & Ferris have teamed up with NBC3 this year for Friday Night Lights. "Week 0" consisted of conference and non-conference games. C-NS traveled to the Southern Tier and took down Horseheads 35-14. Christian Brothers Academy beat Albany-area high school Shaker 32-25. Back home, our team captured must-see highlights from F-M/Auburn, ESM/Corcoran.
HIGH SCHOOL
cnycentral.com

NYSP enhance security at NYS Fairgrounds

GEDDES, N.Y. — With the New York State Fair bringing in tens of thousands of people a day, security is on the minds of many. Fair staff and law enforcement agencies are working together to make sure fairgoers have a safe and positive experience. Before even entering the fair,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy