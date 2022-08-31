Read full article on original website
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
investing.com
Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns Europe to brace for winter energy crisis
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told Europeans to expect a difficult winter as the Russian assault on his country leads to cuts in oil and gas exports by Moscow, as the continent's leaders worked on Sunday to ease the impact of high energy prices. Zelenskiy spoke on...
investing.com
Scholz promises 65 billion euros to shield Germans through tough winter
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on shielding customers and businesses from soaring inflation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, two days after Russia announced it was suspending some gas deliveries indefinitely. The measures, agreed after 22 hours of talks between the three coalition...
investing.com
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over each others' actions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog tried to check the safety of the facility. G7 finance ministers plan to implement a price cap on Russian-origin crude oil...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
investing.com
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
MSNBC
'The chickens have come home to roost for Donald Trump'
investing.com
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister
PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
investing.com
Next British PM to be revealed at 1130 GMT on Monday
LONDON (Reuters) - The result of the British Conservative Party leadership contest will be announced at 1130 GMT on Monday, the party said on Friday. Polls have projected foreign Secretary Liz Truss will beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister. Explainer-Indonesia bites the bullet on...
investing.com
No time to waste, worried Italian business leaders warn politicians
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Italy cannot afford weeks of political inertia after an election this month, business chiefs said, adding that sky-high energy prices are already forcing more and more firms to curtail production. Gathered on the shores of Lake Como for the annual Ambrosetti Forum this weekend, business owners...
investing.com
Sweden, Finland step in to avert Lehman-like situation for power companies
STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden on Sunday announced plans to offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to power companies in their countries after Russia's Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, deepening Europe's energy crisis. Finland is aiming to offer 10 billion euros ($9.95 billion) and Sweden...
investing.com
Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead
Investing.com -- The escalating energy row between Moscow and the West is set to occupy investors’ attention in the week ahead after Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut. The European Central Bank is set to deliver a big rate hike to combat soaring inflation. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to make an appearance before the central bank goes into its blackout period before its next meeting. Stocks will likely remain volatile as traders return after the Labor Day holiday and OPEC+ is meeting Monday to discuss cutting output to support oil prices. Here's what you need to know to start your week.
investing.com
No Stream: EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut
LONDON (Reuters) -European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February...
investing.com
Russia failing to by-pass sanctions on high-tech goods - U.S official
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia is trying, but failing, to by-pass Western sanctions on high-tech goods for military purposes and its energy sector, and it is struggling to obtain international funding, U.S. Sate Department sanctions coordinator James O'Brien said on Friday. Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain have imposed...
investing.com
G-7 Agrees on Price Cap for Russian Oil, but Details Remain Vague
Investing.com -- Finance Ministers from the G-7 said Friday they had agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil purchases, but the details of how that mechanism would work remain far from clear. The G-7, made up of the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy, are aiming...
investing.com
Hackers attempt to sell stolen passport of Belarusian leader as NFT on OpenSea
An eastern European cybercrime group known as the Belarusian Cyber Partisans has attempted to sell the passport information of its autocratic president Alexander Lukashenko and his close associates as NFTs. The hacktivist group insists that the move is part of a plan to raise funds for a grassroots campaign aimed...
investing.com
Oil Sees Worst Week in Five From China COVID, Iran Deal Threat
Investing.com - It’s hard to imagine oil having its worst week in five just before the start of an OPEC meeting. Yet, as the saying goes, “it is what it is.”. The lockdown of nearly 18 million people in China’s tech hub Shenzhen over a new Covid fright pulled crude futures down from Friday’s highs that initially drove both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude up more than 3% on the day. That left both crude benchmarks down more than 6% for the week, their most dismal showing since the week ended July 29.
