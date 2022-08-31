Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
Over easy & extra cheesy: Best breakfast spots in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — For the U.S. the month of September means that fall is almost here and that it’s Better Breakfast Month!. Texas is filled with incredible breakfast spots and North Texas is no stranger to the most important meal of the day game. NationalToday says, “Many restaurants offer light, nutritious breakfast options. So, while passing on the chocolate chip pancakes and cream cheese stuffed French toast may require a little willpower, we’re confident you’ll still be able to find an option that will satisfy nearly any craving — and will get your day off to a great start.”
mckinneyonline.com
Our Top Favorite Places to Visit in McKinney
McKinney has quickly become one of the DFW area's top places to visit. To help you maximize your time in McKinney, we have created a list of the top things to do. Sweet Caroline’s Gelato is a fantastic way to start the day. In addition to delicious gelato, they also serve all sorts of coffee that will help you seize the day. I enjoy coming here for a morning coffee or a sweet midday pick-me-up of gelato to help me cool down and beat the summer heat.
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
Sugar Mountain closes up shop in Plano after 16 years in business
Sugar Mountain had been open for 16 years before closing. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) After 16 years in business, drive-thru drink shop Sugar Mountain closed in late August. The last day of operations for the business was Aug. 28. at 909 W. Parker Road, Plano. The business was known for its shaved ice, smoothies and more. The owners said on Instagram that they are looking for a new location for the business. www.instagram.com/sugarmountainplano.
This shop at Galleria Dallas takes gourmet snacks to the next level
From items like the Strawberry Shortcake Shookie to Fruity Pebbles Candy Apple, Lizzie Lu has so many options that will leave your mouth watering.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chef Takes Her Place as Fort Worth Kitchen Boss
Something Good is cooking in the kitchen of a Fort Worth steakhouse. "It feels like a crazy amazing honor," said Jessie Posan, the new executive chef at The Capital Grille in downtown Fort Worth. To be in that position could definitely be considered an honor when you look at the...
mckinneyonline.com
District 121: Updates on Restaurants & the Boutique Hotel and Unique Ideas Officials Have for the Future Park Space
District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
Dallas Observer
Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch
Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
crosstimbersgazette.com
Foodie Friday: Marty B’s Coffee
This week’s guest is no stranger to Foodie Friday and is definitely no stranger to finding success opening restaurants here in Denton County. The renowned restaurateur Marty Bryan and his daughter, McKaley, have created something truly special together at their new joint venture, Marty B’s Coffee located right next door to Marty B’s in Bartonville.
These Collin County Suburbs Rank 1-3 in National Study of Best Places to Buy a Home
Here’s a statistical oddity you don’t see every day on these personal finance websites that churn out rankings of cities and what makes them so special:. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney rank 1-3 in WalletHub’s rankings of the top-10 best places to buy a home. In fact, North Texas suburbs made up half of the top 10 with Denton ranking eighth and Richardson 10th.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.65 Million Spectacular Home in Westlake Freshly Upgraded Indoor and Outdoor for Entertaining and Gathering
The Home in Westlake, a spectacular updated villa on the 8th Fairway of Vaquero Club Golf Course with designers interior and spectacular courtyard pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 2214 Cedar Elm Ter, Westlake, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelly Marcontell (Phone: 972-743-9171) & Susan Gilchrest (Phone: 817-718-1242) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
Small Bartonville company in litigation with Fender over name
A small company based out of Bartonville is currently in litigation with Fender, a giant in the music industry, over the company’s name. Patrick Reeves, Mark Dooly and Patrick Reeves launched the company, Win-D-Fender, and started selling its titular product about five years ago. The Win-D-Fender product is a small accessory that blocks wind from silencing a flute when being played outside, which Dooly said was nearly impossible. Dooly, a professional woodwinds player and private music teacher, said that nearly 30 years ago, he learned the hard way that you can’t play the flute outside.
dallasexpress.com
Local Woman Changes Lives with Camouflage Tattoos
A local healthcare educator uses her skills in tattooing to help people overcome the pain and anxiety of scars and extreme hair loss. When Elena Sanchez was 8 years old, her mother was diagnosed with cancer. As the primary caregiver for her brother and her mother, Elena became very passionate about helping others. When she learned about camouflage tattooing, also known as paramedical tattooing, she knew it would be a way to change people’s lives.
Talk About Shrinkflation: Million-Dollar Homes Are Smaller in Dallas-Fort Worth
In the old days — say, 2019 — the size of a million-dollar home made sense, especially in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. It was a spacious 4,824 square feet single-family with at least four bedrooms and five bathrooms, perhaps 16 years old. Today, a single-family, million-dollar home is...
Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
KHOU
Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
fox4news.com
Surgeries stopped at North Dallas medical center after IV bag is possibly tampered with
NORTH DALLAS - Surgicare North Dallas paused operations today after finding an IV bag ‘appeared to have been compromised’, according to Baylor Scott and White. The facility on Coit Road called law enforcement to investigate. In a statement, Baylor Scott & White said it "remains focused on assisting...
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
