Carrollton, TX

CW33

Over easy & extra cheesy: Best breakfast spots in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — For the U.S. the month of September means that fall is almost here and that it’s Better Breakfast Month!. Texas is filled with incredible breakfast spots and North Texas is no stranger to the most important meal of the day game. NationalToday says, “Many restaurants offer light, nutritious breakfast options. So, while passing on the chocolate chip pancakes and cream cheese stuffed French toast may require a little willpower, we’re confident you’ll still be able to find an option that will satisfy nearly any craving — and will get your day off to a great start.”
DALLAS, TX
mckinneyonline.com

Our Top Favorite Places to Visit in McKinney

McKinney has quickly become one of the DFW area's top places to visit. To help you maximize your time in McKinney, we have created a list of the top things to do. Sweet Caroline’s Gelato is a fantastic way to start the day. In addition to delicious gelato, they also serve all sorts of coffee that will help you seize the day. I enjoy coming here for a morning coffee or a sweet midday pick-me-up of gelato to help me cool down and beat the summer heat.
MCKINNEY, TX
Eagle 106.3

Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas

If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sugar Mountain closes up shop in Plano after 16 years in business

Sugar Mountain had been open for 16 years before closing. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) After 16 years in business, drive-thru drink shop Sugar Mountain closed in late August. The last day of operations for the business was Aug. 28. at 909 W. Parker Road, Plano. The business was known for its shaved ice, smoothies and more. The owners said on Instagram that they are looking for a new location for the business. www.instagram.com/sugarmountainplano.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chef Takes Her Place as Fort Worth Kitchen Boss

Something Good is cooking in the kitchen of a Fort Worth steakhouse. "It feels like a crazy amazing honor," said Jessie Posan, the new executive chef at The Capital Grille in downtown Fort Worth. To be in that position could definitely be considered an honor when you look at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
mckinneyonline.com

District 121: Updates on Restaurants & the Boutique Hotel and Unique Ideas Officials Have for the Future Park Space

District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
MCKINNEY, TX
Dallas Observer

Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch

Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
ARLINGTON, TX
crosstimbersgazette.com

Foodie Friday: Marty B’s Coffee

This week’s guest is no stranger to Foodie Friday and is definitely no stranger to finding success opening restaurants here in Denton County. The renowned restaurateur Marty Bryan and his daughter, McKaley, have created something truly special together at their new joint venture, Marty B’s Coffee located right next door to Marty B’s in Bartonville.
BARTONVILLE, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $3.65 Million Spectacular Home in Westlake Freshly Upgraded Indoor and Outdoor for Entertaining and Gathering

The Home in Westlake, a spectacular updated villa on the 8th Fairway of Vaquero Club Golf Course with designers interior and spectacular courtyard pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 2214 Cedar Elm Ter, Westlake, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelly Marcontell (Phone: 972-743-9171) & Susan Gilchrest (Phone: 817-718-1242) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
WESTLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Small Bartonville company in litigation with Fender over name

A small company based out of Bartonville is currently in litigation with Fender, a giant in the music industry, over the company’s name. Patrick Reeves, Mark Dooly and Patrick Reeves launched the company, Win-D-Fender, and started selling its titular product about five years ago. The Win-D-Fender product is a small accessory that blocks wind from silencing a flute when being played outside, which Dooly said was nearly impossible. Dooly, a professional woodwinds player and private music teacher, said that nearly 30 years ago, he learned the hard way that you can’t play the flute outside.
BARTONVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Woman Changes Lives with Camouflage Tattoos

A local healthcare educator uses her skills in tattooing to help people overcome the pain and anxiety of scars and extreme hair loss. When Elena Sanchez was 8 years old, her mother was diagnosed with cancer. As the primary caregiver for her brother and her mother, Elena became very passionate about helping others. When she learned about camouflage tattooing, also known as paramedical tattooing, she knew it would be a way to change people’s lives.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
LAKE WORTH, TX
KHOU

Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
DALLAS, TX

