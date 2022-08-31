FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After losing two of their loved ones last weekend, a local family is speaking out for the first time. Three children were shot in a Forth Worth neighborhood on Sunday. "It's hard to express when somebody comes to where you live and takes away someone that you love," mother Tijuana West said. "They didn't just take one of our babies, they took two."West said she can't even describe the pain after her son and nephew were killed. 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe and his cousin, 5-year-old Rayshard Scott died after they were shot while standing in front of their...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO