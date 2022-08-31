ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

dallasexpress.com

Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist

A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
DALLAS, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
LAKE WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOSTON, KERVIS LEE-DAONTA; B/M; POB: MICHIGAN; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOM IO/SALES;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List

Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Family of victims in Fort Worth shooting speak out for the first time

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After losing two of their loved ones last weekend, a local family is speaking out for the first time. Three children were shot in a Forth Worth neighborhood on Sunday. "It's hard to express when somebody comes to where you live and takes away someone that you love," mother Tijuana West said. "They didn't just take one of our babies, they took two."West said she can't even describe the pain after her son and nephew were killed. 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe and his cousin, 5-year-old Rayshard Scott died after they were shot while standing in front of their...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin

DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man wanted by FBI for murders in South Carolina caught in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 30-year-old fugitive who was wanted by the FBI was caught in Fort Worth earlier this week. Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Chester County, South Carolina.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Lightning Sets Two Local Homes Aflame

Two homes in the Fort Worth area were significantly damaged on Thursday after being struck by lightning. The Fort Worth Fire Department communicated that during the storms on September 1, two houses were set on fire when lightning ignited the structures. On the north side of town near West Bond...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas teacher accused of indecent actions with child

A Texas middle school teacher was indicted on child indecency charges, school district officials said. Anthony Nicholas Mattei, 59, was booked into the Collin County Jail on Wednesday and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to online booking records. Mattei is a teacher at Curtis Middle School in the Allen Independent School District, KXAS-TV reported.
ALLEN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Abandoned Texas Mall Has Been Left For Dead!

Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Mother of teen who tried taking her life wants people to know 'there's not always signs'

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Applause filled the center of a hospital atrium as a teenage girl, her expression hiding under a mask, walked swiftly between a line of clapping doctors, nurses, chaplains and staff.Four years had passed since she had first come in, clinging to life. Now she searched for faces she recognized. Finally one of them, Marsha Hampton, who used to wake her up in the morning, broke the ice with a hug."You look….amazing," she said, pulling back from the girl to take it in. "Let me hug you one more time," she exclaimed, instantly drawing laughs.Medical staff...
FORT WORTH, TX

