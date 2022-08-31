Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
dallasexpress.com
Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist
A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOSTON, KERVIS LEE-DAONTA; B/M; POB: MICHIGAN; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOM IO/SALES;...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
dallasexpress.com
Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List
Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
Texas Original opens medical cannabis dispensary in Frisco
The Frisco location offers pickup for medical cannabis prescriptions from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at OmniLife Wellness, located at 8380 Warren Parkway, Ste. 100. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Original opened Frisco’s first medical cannabis pickup location in collaboration with OmniLife Wellness on Aug. 25, according to a news...
keranews.org
Advocates criticize $18 million plan to move Tarrant County Jail inmates hundreds of miles away
Tarrant County commissioners approved an $18 million contract to move 432 inmates to a private prison because of staffing shortages on Tuesday — a plan that critics say fails to address underlying issues at the jail. The prison — the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post, Texas —...
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
fortworthreport.org
Happy Labor Day. Here’s what average Fort Worth homeowner’s tax bill could look like in 2023
The average price of a home in Fort Worth rose to $355,000 in July, a 17.9% increase compared with July 2021. As home values rise, a patchwork of property tax rates will determine residents’ tax bills. While every taxing entity lowered or maintained their rates set in 2022, residents...
fox4news.com
Surgeries stopped at North Dallas medical center after IV bag is possibly tampered with
NORTH DALLAS - Surgicare North Dallas paused operations today after finding an IV bag ‘appeared to have been compromised’, according to Baylor Scott and White. The facility on Coit Road called law enforcement to investigate. In a statement, Baylor Scott & White said it "remains focused on assisting...
Family of victims in Fort Worth shooting speak out for the first time
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After losing two of their loved ones last weekend, a local family is speaking out for the first time. Three children were shot in a Forth Worth neighborhood on Sunday. "It's hard to express when somebody comes to where you live and takes away someone that you love," mother Tijuana West said. "They didn't just take one of our babies, they took two."West said she can't even describe the pain after her son and nephew were killed. 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe and his cousin, 5-year-old Rayshard Scott died after they were shot while standing in front of their...
Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin
DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
fox4news.com
Man wanted by FBI for murders in South Carolina caught in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 30-year-old fugitive who was wanted by the FBI was caught in Fort Worth earlier this week. Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Chester County, South Carolina.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
dallasexpress.com
Lightning Sets Two Local Homes Aflame
Two homes in the Fort Worth area were significantly damaged on Thursday after being struck by lightning. The Fort Worth Fire Department communicated that during the storms on September 1, two houses were set on fire when lightning ignited the structures. On the north side of town near West Bond...
Salad and Go Branches into New North Texas Territory with Seven New Stores
Salad and Go’s Texas footprint grows significantly
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Compromised' IV Bag at Dallas Surgery Center Investigated in Doctor's Death
A Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott and White has suspended operations after a doctor’s suspicious death was linked to a possible tainted IV bag at the facility, two sources told NBC 5. Baylor Scott and White, which operates Surgicare North Dallas on Coit Road, confirmed Friday it...
Texas teacher accused of indecent actions with child
A Texas middle school teacher was indicted on child indecency charges, school district officials said. Anthony Nicholas Mattei, 59, was booked into the Collin County Jail on Wednesday and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to online booking records. Mattei is a teacher at Curtis Middle School in the Allen Independent School District, KXAS-TV reported.
This Abandoned Texas Mall Has Been Left For Dead!
Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
Mother of teen who tried taking her life wants people to know 'there's not always signs'
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Applause filled the center of a hospital atrium as a teenage girl, her expression hiding under a mask, walked swiftly between a line of clapping doctors, nurses, chaplains and staff.Four years had passed since she had first come in, clinging to life. Now she searched for faces she recognized. Finally one of them, Marsha Hampton, who used to wake her up in the morning, broke the ice with a hug."You look….amazing," she said, pulling back from the girl to take it in. "Let me hug you one more time," she exclaimed, instantly drawing laughs.Medical staff...
