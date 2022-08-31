Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
Best places to get bacon in Dallas for International Bacon Day
DALLAS (KDAF) — You know what they say, the most important meal of the day is breakfast. Whether that is true or not, is left to debate; however, what is not left for debate is that no good breakfast is complete without bacon (in my opinion). Who doesn’t love...
It’s okay to be lazy: Top chicken delivery restaurants in Dallas, according to Uber Eats
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Labor Day Weekend and we know it’s probably going to rain on and off around North Texas so having a lazy long weekend could serve you well!. Better than that it’s the start of a new month and September brings National Chicken Month along with it!
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
Dallas Observer
Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch
Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dmagazine.com
For an Old-School Backyard Burger, Go to Heim (and Resist the Barbecue)
Within our weekly Lunch Box column, we’ve explored the idea of getting creative with how you use restaurants, repurposing them in imaginative ways. First, I wrote about the pleasures of getting a weekday lunch in Deep Ellum. More recently there was a suggestion to go to sports bars for food specials when they’re not showing sports.
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
advocatemag.com
Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand
Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
This shop at Galleria Dallas takes gourmet snacks to the next level
From items like the Strawberry Shortcake Shookie to Fruity Pebbles Candy Apple, Lizzie Lu has so many options that will leave your mouth watering.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
Teqball - The hot new sport in north Texas
Move over pickleball - there's a new sport in town! It's called Teqball and its popularity has spread to over 114 countries. Carlo Capua, the chief of strategy and innovation at Fort Worth Mayor's Office and two professional players show Paige and Hannah the basics of this growing sport. For...
visitdallas.com
The Last Stop On The Love Train: The O'Jays, Gladys Knight & El Debarge
R&B legends The O'Jays are coming to Dallas for their farewell tour, Last Stop On The Love Train. See them live with special guests Gladys Knight & El Debarge at Music Hall at Fair Park on Sun, Sep 4 at 7:00pm.
Dickey’s BBQ wants to help you celebrate Labor Day with some legit barbecue
Labor Day is all about kicking back and reflecting on the fruits of your labor so far in the year but if you want to not think about work at all, which we recommend, think instead of some delicious food.
starlocalmedia.com
The top photos from the latest chapter in the Mesquite-North Mesquite football rivalry
Meeting for the 53rd time on the football field, Mesquite got the better of longtime rival North Mesquite, 44-32, on Friday night. Check out some of the top photos from the latest installment of the rivalry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Week 2 Football Recap: Coppell wins on late score; The Colony falls to Royse City
Coppell senior running back Malkam Wallace ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 18 seconds to go in Friday’s home game to lift the Cowboys to a 30-26 victory over South Grand Prairie at Buddy Echols Field. Wallace’s touchdown run served as the final score in a game that featured...
$1 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
Do you remember when you won $1 million in September? No? Not you? Someone else? Well, someone in the state of Texas definitely won some big money from the Texas Lottery Friday morning.
Dallas, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Dallas. The James Madison High School football team will have a game with Lincoln High School on September 03, 2022, 16:00:00. The Justin F Kimball School football team will have a game with Carter High School on September 03, 2022, 16:00:00.
allaccess.com
KKDA/Dallas 'DeDe In The Morning' Show' Looking For Its Next Star
SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS Head of Content GEORGE “GEO” COOK and #TeamDeDe are looking for a new co-host to join the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show." The person will replace LADY JADE (NET NEWS 8/25). COOK said, "The momentum and success of "DEDE IN THE MORNING"...
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
underdogdynasty.com
North Texas Has Entered The Battle for DFW’s College Football Soul
SMU (0-0) and North Texas (1-0) face off for the 41st time in the history of the “rivalry” game, a matchup that dates back to 1922. The Mustangs hold a 34-6-1 all-time record in the series and have won the last three meetings. But North Texas head coach...
Talk About Shrinkflation: Million-Dollar Homes Are Smaller in Dallas-Fort Worth
In the old days — say, 2019 — the size of a million-dollar home made sense, especially in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. It was a spacious 4,824 square feet single-family with at least four bedrooms and five bathrooms, perhaps 16 years old. Today, a single-family, million-dollar home is...
Comments / 0