Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Fun Labor Day Weekend Celebrations
Labor Day is Monday, September 5, but the fun starts on Thursday and continues through the weekend. Here are some fun things to do this weekend. Some of them are free!. The Riverfront Jazz Festival at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas kicks off Friday with a headlining concert by Dallas native and Neo-Soul godmother Erykah Badu. Additional shows take place on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the Black Academy of Arts and Letters website. Tickets start at $69.00.
visitdallas.com
The Last Stop On The Love Train: The O'Jays, Gladys Knight & El Debarge
R&B legends The O'Jays are coming to Dallas for their farewell tour, Last Stop On The Love Train. See them live with special guests Gladys Knight & El Debarge at Music Hall at Fair Park on Sun, Sep 4 at 7:00pm.
fwtx.com
8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend
Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Re-Release of ‘The Accommodation' Details History of Racial Segregation in Dallas
A book once banned in Dallas for telling the story of race and segregation was celebrated at a Dallas Central Library re-release Thursday. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price helped pull the book called “The Accommodation” from obscurity. After author Jim Schutze first tried to get it published...
advocatemag.com
History Friday: Why Lindbergh Drive had to be renamed Skillman
The country and our city has taken action in the past few years to change names on schools, like Lee and Stonewall in East Dallas or Lake Highlands feeder Bowie elementary, that bear the names of problematic figures. Back in the WWII era, the City of Dallas and its citizens moved pretty quickly to change Lindbergh Street to Skillman after aviator Charles Lindbergh gave people cause to believe he was a Nazi sympathizer.
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
Dallas Observer
Local Barista Ian McGee Heads to U.S. Coffee Championships, an Ambassador for Dallas Coffee
Fiction Coffee’s own Ian McGee will compete in the preliminary round of the U.S. Coffee Championships, taking place Sept. 9–10 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The event gives McGee the chance to both visit his hometown and showcase his talents in the barista category of the national competition. The...
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Best places to get bacon in Dallas for International Bacon Day
DALLAS (KDAF) — You know what they say, the most important meal of the day is breakfast. Whether that is true or not, is left to debate; however, what is not left for debate is that no good breakfast is complete without bacon (in my opinion). Who doesn’t love...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
It’s Fall, Y’all! 20 Must-Do Activities for Dallas Families
Get your autumn season off to a great start with these ideas for the most photo-worthy spots that Dallas has to offer for fall. Hot summer temperatures have dipped and families are gearing up for their favorite autumn festivals. With November on the horizon and Halloween around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan all your fall family activities in Dallas. The city offers so many fun things to do, not the least including an eye-popping autumn display at the Dallas Arboretum. From corn mazes to stargazing, there are tons of ideas here to get your family out and exploring this fall.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’
The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Modern New Build with Some Austin Flair
New homes and developments are cropping up all over Dallas. And while you can have your pick of 5,000-square-foot-plus, multi-million-dollar mansions or luxurious high-rises, the West Dallas Haciendas development is offering something different. San Antonio-based Lake Flato Architects, which also designed Austin’s Hotel San José, is behind the development. You...
This Texas city named in top 10 best brunch cities in America for 2022
Mimosas, eggs benedict, bacon, hash browns, more mimosas, and a good time; we all love a good brunch with friends, family or even if you're feeling frisky and flying solo dolo!
vegas24seven.com
Jack Ingram, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, Ned LeDoux, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob’s Texas In September
Jack Ingram, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, Ned LeDoux, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob’s Texas In September. New Shows Announced and Tickets Available Including Tom Jones, Tracy Lawrence, The Bellamy Brothers, Easton Corbin, Sam Riggs, and More. Billy Bob’s Texas Recently Sold-out Two Back-to-Back...
Dallas Observer
Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch
Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
Dallas Observer
Asel Art Supply Is Closing Its Cedar Springs Road Store After 50-Plus Years
A Dallas staple is closing up shop and moving its stock to its warehouse. Asel Art Supply announced Tuesday on Facebook that it will close its flagship store on Cedar Springs Road on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after more than five decades of business. Susan Smolenski, the president of Asel Art...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Scores Top 3 Real-Estate Cities
North Texas has one of the hottest, in-demand real estate markets, with three cities topping the list for best in the country. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney were ranked as the top three best cities to buy a home, according to WalletHub’s “Best Real Estate Markets” survey. The...
