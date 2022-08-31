ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Fun Labor Day Weekend Celebrations

Labor Day is Monday, September 5, but the fun starts on Thursday and continues through the weekend. Here are some fun things to do this weekend. Some of them are free!. The Riverfront Jazz Festival at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas kicks off Friday with a headlining concert by Dallas native and Neo-Soul godmother Erykah Badu. Additional shows take place on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the Black Academy of Arts and Letters website. Tickets start at $69.00.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

History Friday: Why Lindbergh Drive had to be renamed Skillman

The country and our city has taken action in the past few years to change names on schools, like Lee and Stonewall in East Dallas or Lake Highlands feeder Bowie elementary, that bear the names of problematic figures. Back in the WWII era, the City of Dallas and its citizens moved pretty quickly to change Lindbergh Street to Skillman after aviator Charles Lindbergh gave people cause to believe he was a Nazi sympathizer.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas' 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season

Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We're Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
DALLAS, TX
Tinybeans Dallas

It's Fall, Y'all! 20 Must-Do Activities for Dallas Families

Get your autumn season off to a great start with these ideas for the most photo-worthy spots that Dallas has to offer for fall. Hot summer temperatures have dipped and families are gearing up for their favorite autumn festivals. With November on the horizon and Halloween around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan all your fall family activities in Dallas. The city offers so many fun things to do, not the least including an eye-popping autumn display at the Dallas Arboretum. From corn mazes to stargazing, there are tons of ideas here to get your family out and exploring this fall.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike 'Catch & Release'

The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Modern New Build with Some Austin Flair

New homes and developments are cropping up all over Dallas. And while you can have your pick of 5,000-square-foot-plus, multi-million-dollar mansions or luxurious high-rises, the West Dallas Haciendas development is offering something different. San Antonio-based Lake Flato Architects, which also designed Austin’s Hotel San José, is behind the development. You...
DALLAS, TX
vegas24seven.com

Jack Ingram, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, Ned LeDoux, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In September

Jack Ingram, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, Ned LeDoux, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob’s Texas In September. New Shows Announced and Tickets Available Including Tom Jones, Tracy Lawrence, The Bellamy Brothers, Easton Corbin, Sam Riggs, and More. Billy Bob’s Texas Recently Sold-out Two Back-to-Back...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch

Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Scores Top 3 Real-Estate Cities

North Texas has one of the hottest, in-demand real estate markets, with three cities topping the list for best in the country. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney were ranked as the top three best cities to buy a home, according to WalletHub’s “Best Real Estate Markets” survey. The...
TEXAS STATE

