PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ERNEST JACKSON McMANAWAY, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-256 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of ERNEST JACKSON MCMANAWAY, deceased, having been granted to PATRICIA ANN McMANAWAY on September 1, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. PATRICIA ANN MCMANAWAY ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ERNEST JACKSON MCMANAWAY, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: RODERICK B. PERDUE ATTORNEY AT LAW 2033 HOLTVILLE ROAD WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-567-7373 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 7, 14 and 21, 2022 EST/MCMANAWAY, E.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO