Wetumpka nearly completes second straight double-digit comeback
For about three minutes against Pike Road Friday night, it looked like Wetumpka would pull off its second double-digit comeback in as many weeks. Then with just one minute left in the game, Pike Road completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to dash those hopes and come away with a 35-33 victory.
Grandson charged with murder in death of grandfather
A 71-year-old grandfather died in his bed in front of his wife after his grandson shot him in the chest. Thomas Parker of Elmore died early Thursday morning and Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said Parker’s 21-year-old grandson, Jeremiah Long, pulled the trigger. “Long went into the bedroom and...
Offense rolls as Stanhope Elmore wins region opener
Stanhope Elmore’s first win of the 2022 season couldn’t have come at a better time. Stanhope Elmore beat Russell County, 35-21, in the AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 opener on Friday night. The Mustangs are now 1-2, but 1-0 in area play. Stanhope Elmore, which has seen its...
Herald Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Logan Weighall
The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka kicker Logan Weighall. Weighall, one of the top kickers across the state, earned 636 of the 1,229 total votes cast. He earned over half the votes while Elmore County volleyball star Abbi Williams earned 531 votes and Tallassee quarterback Tyler Ellis earned only 62 votes.
Edgewood drops region opener to Chambers Academy
Chambers Academy proved to be too much for Edgewood Academy on Friday night. Chambers beat Edgewood, 49-14, in the AISA Class AA, Region 1 opener. Edgewood falls to 0-2 on the season with an 0-1 area record. The Rebels had their way on the ground, rushing for 418 yards and not tallying a single passing yard.
EST/MCMANAWAY, E.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ERNEST JACKSON McMANAWAY, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-256 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of ERNEST JACKSON MCMANAWAY, deceased, having been granted to PATRICIA ANN McMANAWAY on September 1, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. PATRICIA ANN MCMANAWAY ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ERNEST JACKSON MCMANAWAY, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: RODERICK B. PERDUE ATTORNEY AT LAW 2033 HOLTVILLE ROAD WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-567-7373 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 7, 14 and 21, 2022 EST/MCMANAWAY, E.
