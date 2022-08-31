Man fatally stabbed in Chelsea, suspect on the loose

A man was fatally stabbed near the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan early Wednesday and police are searching for the attacker.

According to investigators, the man was stabbed three times in the chest while on the sidewalk near the intersection of 28th Street and 7th Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police said the 38-year-old victim from Brooklyn was not a student at FIT.

The suspect left the man to die and was last seen walking south on 7th Avenue. According to police, he was last seen wearing all black clothes.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Some FIT students said they feel safe while they are in class, but when crime happens so close by it is unsettling.

They told Eyewitness News they always have a plan and stay aware of their surroundings.

Detectives were at the scene photographing and combing through the area for hours as they tried to piece together what led to the deadly stabbing.

A young woman's account of being attacked on a New York City subway is going viral, and now she's speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang about the harrowing

----------