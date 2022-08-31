Read full article on original website
This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience
Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Two Iconic Downtown Chatham Buildings Sold
CHATHAM – Two more iconic downtown buildings have been sold. The sales come after one of the long-time anchors of the downtown business district, the Chatham Wayside Inn, was sold in April for $18 million. The Colonial Building at 647 Main St. was purchased Aug. 1 by Colonial Building...
capecod.com
8 people including 4 children safe after vessel gounds on Collier’s Ledge
OSTERVILLE – Eight people including 4 children are safe after their vessel grounded on Collier’s Ledge around 9 PM Saturday. The Barnstable Harbormaster along with Hyannis and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire boats all responded to the call for assistance. The Harbormaster was able to bring the people onto his vessel and safely to shore. No injuries were reported. A commercial salvage company was attempting to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
WCVB
Body of missing boater found in harbor on Cape Cod, officials say
HARWICH, Mass. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near his boat in Harwich, Massachusetts. Harwich police and fire officials said the man was reported missing by family and friends at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The man had last been seen Friday night as he headed to his boat, which was docked in Saquatucket Harbor, to prepare for a fishing trip with family and friends planned for Saturday morning.
capecod.com
Sandy Neck Beach Reopened to Swimming
BARNSABLE – Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable has been reopened to swimming. The pond was closed Wednesday due to elevated bacteria counts, but has since tested below safety thresholds. Pet advisory signage will also be removed from North Pond and Long Pond following decreased cyanobacteria levels. Hinckley Pond remains...
Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
wgbh.org
The surprising way those beach plane banners get airborne
A summer day at the beach could be viewed as something of a time capsule. Sure, folks now have smartphones and moisture wicking swimwear, but much has remained largely unchanged for decades: the smell of sunscreen. The sound of the gulls. Books being read in an umbrella’s shade. Kids of all ages splashing in the surf.
September Fun Events on the SouthCoast
Around the SouthCoast, September is still warm and summerish, and a perfect time of year to celebrate the end of the sunny season, with everything from live outdoor concerts to food truck feasts. Check out a sampling of events I've selected, starting Friday, September 2, with a free outdoor concert...
Big Value Outlet’s Coin-Operated Horse Will Remain on the SouthCoast
For weeks, we have been wondering where the legendary coin-operated horse in front of Big Value Outlet was going to end up. Hundreds if not thousands of little butts have taken a joy ride on the horse in front of the Dartmouth store over the decades. So, it makes sense that so many people want to know what's going to happen with the pony when Big Value officially closes.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts
While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Missing boater’s body recovered at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that Harwich Police requested them to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 AM Saturday morning to assist searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning was last seen Friday night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!
(MARSHFIELD, MA) "Experience the spooky family-fun of Halloween at the Hollowed Harvest!" Starting Friday, September 23rd and until October 30th, the Marshfield Fair Grounds will be turned into a spooky and magical experience for folks of all ages. "The Hollowed Harvest brings to life more than 7,000 incredible Jack-O'-Lanterns creating stunning landscapes and larger-than-life structures designed to amaze audiences of all ages!"
savebuzzardsbay.org
Master of the Fishermen’s Clambake
Nothing says New England like a clambake, and no event upholds that tradition better than the annual Fishermen’s Clambake in Westport. Just like an orchestra needs a maestro, a successful clambake needs a bakemaster. The maestro of the Fishermen’s Clambake is Jeff LaValley, who has been master of the bake for many years. Looking forward to this year’s Clambake on September 18th at Buzzards Bay Brewing in Westport, we decided to interview our bakemaster for a little history and a lot of insight into what makes the Fishermen’s Clambake so great.
Buttonwood Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved black bear
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic animals. Toby, the New Bedford zoo’s 23-year-old black bear, passed away after battling a variety of age-related illnesses. Veterinary staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Toby after his quality of life began to decline […]
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Crews Recover Remains Of Missing Boater
HARWICH PORT - Divers have recovered the body of a man believed to have fallen overboard at Saquatucket Harbor overnight. Rescuers were called to the harbor shortly before 4 a.m. to search for the man, who was last seen Friday night when he was headed for the harbor to prepare his boat for a family fishing trip Saturday. A brief search of the area led officials to believe that the man might have fallen in the water; in response, they activated the regional dive team.
abingtonnews.org
Abington couple wins $1M from Publisher’s Clearinghouse
It’s been more than 24 hours since Abington residents Christopher and Jessica Smith found out they have won $1 million and they’re still processing it all. “I am still shocked,” Jessica Smith told Abington News Thursday. “It was, is the most wild and surreal experience of our lives.”
Officials issue warning after coyotes maul man, dogs in Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — Officials in a Massachusetts community are warning pet owners to be aware after several coyote attacks. The Cohasset Police Department told WFXT that two coyote attacks injured a man and several dogs, killing one of them. In the first incident, police told WFXT that two dogs...
