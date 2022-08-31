ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Cape Cod Chronicle

Two Iconic Downtown Chatham Buildings Sold

CHATHAM – Two more iconic downtown buildings have been sold. The sales come after one of the long-time anchors of the downtown business district, the Chatham Wayside Inn, was sold in April for $18 million. The Colonial Building at 647 Main St. was purchased Aug. 1 by Colonial Building...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

8 people including 4 children safe after vessel gounds on Collier’s Ledge

OSTERVILLE – Eight people including 4 children are safe after their vessel grounded on Collier’s Ledge around 9 PM Saturday. The Barnstable Harbormaster along with Hyannis and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire boats all responded to the call for assistance. The Harbormaster was able to bring the people onto his vessel and safely to shore. No injuries were reported. A commercial salvage company was attempting to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCVB

Body of missing boater found in harbor on Cape Cod, officials say

HARWICH, Mass. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near his boat in Harwich, Massachusetts. Harwich police and fire officials said the man was reported missing by family and friends at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The man had last been seen Friday night as he headed to his boat, which was docked in Saquatucket Harbor, to prepare for a fishing trip with family and friends planned for Saturday morning.
HARWICH, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
capecod.com

Sandy Neck Beach Reopened to Swimming

BARNSABLE – Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable has been reopened to swimming. The pond was closed Wednesday due to elevated bacteria counts, but has since tested below safety thresholds. Pet advisory signage will also be removed from North Pond and Long Pond following decreased cyanobacteria levels. Hinckley Pond remains...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
FALMOUTH, MA
wgbh.org

The surprising way those beach plane banners get airborne

A summer day at the beach could be viewed as something of a time capsule. Sure, folks now have smartphones and moisture wicking swimwear, but much has remained largely unchanged for decades: the smell of sunscreen. The sound of the gulls. Books being read in an umbrella’s shade. Kids of all ages splashing in the surf.
BARNSTABLE, MA
1420 WBSM

September Fun Events on the SouthCoast

Around the SouthCoast, September is still warm and summerish, and a perfect time of year to celebrate the end of the sunny season, with everything from live outdoor concerts to food truck feasts. Check out a sampling of events I've selected, starting Friday, September 2, with a free outdoor concert...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Big Value Outlet’s Coin-Operated Horse Will Remain on the SouthCoast

For weeks, we have been wondering where the legendary coin-operated horse in front of Big Value Outlet was going to end up. Hundreds if not thousands of little butts have taken a joy ride on the horse in front of the Dartmouth store over the decades. So, it makes sense that so many people want to know what's going to happen with the pony when Big Value officially closes.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled

FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Missing boater’s body recovered at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that Harwich Police requested them to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 AM Saturday morning to assist searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning was last seen Friday night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
HARWICH, MA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Dianna Carney

You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) "Experience the spooky family-fun of Halloween at the Hollowed Harvest!" Starting Friday, September 23rd and until October 30th, the Marshfield Fair Grounds will be turned into a spooky and magical experience for folks of all ages. "The Hollowed Harvest brings to life more than 7,000 incredible Jack-O'-Lanterns creating stunning landscapes and larger-than-life structures designed to amaze audiences of all ages!"
MARSHFIELD, MA
savebuzzardsbay.org

Master of the Fishermen’s Clambake

Nothing says New England like a clambake, and no event upholds that tradition better than the annual Fishermen’s Clambake in Westport. Just like an orchestra needs a maestro, a successful clambake needs a bakemaster. The maestro of the Fishermen’s Clambake is Jeff LaValley, who has been master of the bake for many years. Looking forward to this year’s Clambake on September 18th at Buzzards Bay Brewing in Westport, we decided to interview our bakemaster for a little history and a lot of insight into what makes the Fishermen’s Clambake so great.
WESTPORT, MA
WPRI 12 News

Buttonwood Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved black bear

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic animals. Toby, the New Bedford zoo’s 23-year-old black bear, passed away after battling a variety of age-related illnesses. Veterinary staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Toby after his quality of life began to decline […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
BOURNE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Crews Recover Remains Of Missing Boater

HARWICH PORT - Divers have recovered the body of a man believed to have fallen overboard at Saquatucket Harbor overnight. Rescuers were called to the harbor shortly before 4 a.m. to search for the man, who was last seen Friday night when he was headed for the harbor to prepare his boat for a family fishing trip Saturday. A brief search of the area led officials to believe that the man might have fallen in the water; in response, they activated the regional dive team.
HARWICH, MA
abingtonnews.org

Abington couple wins $1M from Publisher’s Clearinghouse

It’s been more than 24 hours since Abington residents Christopher and Jessica Smith found out they have won $1 million and they’re still processing it all. “I am still shocked,” Jessica Smith told Abington News Thursday. “It was, is the most wild and surreal experience of our lives.”
ABINGTON, MA

