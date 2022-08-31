Nothing says New England like a clambake, and no event upholds that tradition better than the annual Fishermen’s Clambake in Westport. Just like an orchestra needs a maestro, a successful clambake needs a bakemaster. The maestro of the Fishermen’s Clambake is Jeff LaValley, who has been master of the bake for many years. Looking forward to this year’s Clambake on September 18th at Buzzards Bay Brewing in Westport, we decided to interview our bakemaster for a little history and a lot of insight into what makes the Fishermen’s Clambake so great.

