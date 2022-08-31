ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

millcitytimes.com

Catch the "Lettres de Gratitude: When Minnesota Fed the Children of Europe" Exhibit at the Mill City Museum thru September 11th

Time is running out to see this free exhibit, Lettres de Gratitude: When Minnesota Fed the Children of Europe, at the Mill City Museum, 704 S Second Street. We spoke to Site Manager, David Stevens, on what the exhibit is about and the relevance to today’s news. He provided us with a high-level list of reasons to visit the museum before this exhibit leaves on September 11, 2022.
mprnews.org

Making a more accessible fair experience

On Wednesday Jillian Nelson and Ellie Wilson of the Autism Society of Minnesota met MPR News’ digital producer Sam Stroozas and photojournalist Ben Hovland at the MPR booth at the Minnesota State Fair. The plan was simple — set out to record a video from the point of a view of an autistic person at the fair.
CBS Minnesota

Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
viatravelers.com

Minnesota Renaissance Festival: Best Things to Do in 2022

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a fun-filled weekend filled with amazing performers and delicious food that can’t be missed. The festival offers something for everyone, including an old-world marketplace and even a wedding chapel. Whether you’re looking for something to do on your family vacation or just want to have some fun (and eat good food), the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has everything you need.
fox9.com

National Cinema Day: Here's where to find $3 movie tickets in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Moviegoers can expect a surprise at the box office with $3 tickets on Saturday to celebrate National Cinema Day. On Sept. 3, thousands of theaters across the country will participate in the event by selling tickets at a fraction of their regular price, like AMC where an average adult ticket can cost $16.50, but will only cost $3 on Saturday.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Photo of the Week | All smiles at the Black Out Business Gala

(l-r) Kimerlie Geraci, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Tina Schleif were all smiles at the Minnesota Black Chamber of Commerce’s (MBCC) Black Out Business Gala. The event, presented by Wells Fargo and held on August 27 at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, raised funds for MBCC’s new 10,000 Black businesses program.
MinnPost

Edina grapples with legacy of whiteness

The thing I most appreciate about Chad Montrie’s book, Whiteness in Plain View, out last year from the Minnesota Historical Society Press, is its broad scope. Too often when discussing Minnesotan racism, we focus only on the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have long been home to the majority of the state’s people of color.
CBS Minnesota

Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA. Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
longfellownokomismessenger.com

What happens if you remove I-94?

What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
MinnPost

Cut fiber cable on North Shore shows serious ramifications

For KSTP-TV Krystal Fasier reports, “Federal records show a former Minneapolis officer who was found guilty in connection to the murder of George Floyd is now in a federal prison. Thomas Lane is now in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado, just outside of Denver.”. For...
MinnPost

Another ‘senseless’ downtown Minneapolis murder, or, another tragedy of capitalism?

When I happened to wander by the crime scene on Aug. 10, about 6:30 p.m., on the corner of Nicollet Mall and Ninth Street, the police were taking down the all-so-familiar yellow tape. But I couldn’t find anyone to learn what had happened. Almost exactly two years earlier, the rumor of a cop killing a Black man – a few yards from where the yellow police tape had been – sparked one of Minneapolis’ worst downtown civil disturbances. A Minneapolis Star Tribune article, a few days later, and a subsequent one, provided the tragic details of the Aug. 10 killing.
