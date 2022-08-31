Throughout Adamma and Adanne Ebo’s new mockumentary film, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., Trinitie Childs is tested. Played by Regina Hall in a career-pinnacle role, the first lady of a Southern megachurch facing a congregation-diminishing scandal, Trinitie is a devoted wife who does what she can to get her flamboyant husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) into the pulpit, including baptizing, praise miming (yes, you read that right), and dancing by the road asking drivers to honk for Jesus. She may have reservations in private, but in public, she saves face and dismisses the haters with a simple, “Bless your heart.”

