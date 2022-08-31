Read full article on original website
Rihanna Debuts Curtain Bangs In Major Hair Transformation
Fall is here, and Rihanna has started off the season of hair transformations. The superstar and Fenty mogul was spotted wearing a gorgeous new hairstyle during a midnight outing with friends in NYC last night. For her new hair transformation, Rihanna added long bangs to her trademark long black hairstyle, with the piece-y fringe falling between her eyes and on the sides of her forehead.
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Pics of Her Rehearsal Dinner and Post-Wedding Brunch Gowns
Jennifer Lopez pulled out all the stops for her and Ben Affleck's lavish Georgia wedding, including the pre- and post-wedding looks. The superstar's latest edition of On the JLo gives all the special details of the newlyweds' epic three-day celebration, including first looks of her rehearsal dinner and post-wedding brunch gowns worn in addition to three jaw-dropping bridal looks designed by Ralph Lauren.
Regina Hall Is Not Your Average Church Lady in Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Throughout Adamma and Adanne Ebo’s new mockumentary film, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., Trinitie Childs is tested. Played by Regina Hall in a career-pinnacle role, the first lady of a Southern megachurch facing a congregation-diminishing scandal, Trinitie is a devoted wife who does what she can to get her flamboyant husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) into the pulpit, including baptizing, praise miming (yes, you read that right), and dancing by the road asking drivers to honk for Jesus. She may have reservations in private, but in public, she saves face and dismisses the haters with a simple, “Bless your heart.”
