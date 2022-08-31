Read full article on original website
Polygon
Quantic Dream is the latest studio bought by China’s NetEase
Quantic Dream announced Wednesday in a blog post that the company had been acquired by NetEase. The Chinese internet company, which acquired Grasshopper Manufacture in 2021 and made a major investment in Destiny developer Bungie in 2018, previously acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream in 2019, following the release of Detroit: Become Human.
Digital Trends
The Pokémon Company sues 6 companies over copycat mobile game
The Pokémon Company is suing six Chinese mobile gaming companies for copyright infringement and unfair competition over Pocket Monster Reissue (Koudaiyaoguai Fuke in Chinese), a game it says bears a striking resemblance to the popular IP. According to a South China Morning Post report, The Pokémon Company, which is...
Polygon
UK regulator ‘concerned’ by Microsoft-Activision merger
The U.K.’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, has decided that Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard may harm competition in the video games market, and that it merits deeper investigation. Concluding its Phase 1 investigation, the CMA clearly outlined its concerns that the deal could...
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Falkon, which uses AI to drive sales and marketing decisions, raises $16M
The news: Falkon, a Seattle-based sales and marketing analytics startup, has raised $16 million. The tech: Falkon uses API connections to pull data from all major go-to-market data sources including Salesforce, Outreach and Google Analytics, among others. Co-founder and CEO Mona Akmal told GeekWire that it can also connect to customer data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Microsoft’s Azure. It then uses this data to create data-driven recommendations for sales and marketing teams using AI.
CNBC
Snap shares pop on plans to cut 20% of staff as part of major restructuring
Snap shares rose as much as 15% after it confirmed reports it will cut 20% of its more than 6,000-person workforce and said it will scrap several projects, including its Pixy photo-taking drone and its lineup of Snap Originals premium shows. CEO Evan Spiegel announced the moves in a memo...
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Working With Qualcomm To Build “Customized” Chipsets for VR Headsets
Meta has plans to build the next generation of chipsets to power its future VR headsets. The news was announced by semiconductor corporation Qualcomm at IFA 2022, a trade show for consumer electronics and appliances. Meta already uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 in its Quest 2. Originally called the Oculus Quest...
NME
Nintendo is changing some microtransactions in ‘Mario Kart Tour’
Nintendo will be removing its gacha elements (essentially randomised in-game items or cosmetics for real money) from its mobile racing spin-off Mario Kart Tour. While microtransactions will still be present, players will be able to purchase items directly instead of having to blindly pump money into the game to receive randomised goodies. This was confirmed via the official Twitter account for the game, with the update set to arrive October 4.
oneAPI Tools Enhance Performance of TencentDB for MySQL
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- What’s New: Tencent has significantly enhanced the performance of its database hosting service, TencentDB for MySQL. Based on the open source relational database management system MySQL and built on Intel® Xeon® processors, TencentDB for MySQL increased its performance by using the advanced Intel® oneAPI DPC++/C++ Compiler and Intel® VTune™ Profiler (part of the Intel® oneAPI Base Toolkit). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005271/en/ Tencent, China’s leading public cloud service provider, achieves up to 85% performance boost on TencentDB for MySQL using Intel oneAPI Tools. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Qualcomm strikes deal to produce tech component for Meta's VR products
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Tech giant Qualcomm is joining forces with Facebook's parent company Meta to develop custom chipsets for the social media giant's virtual reality products, officials said Friday. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new partnership at the IFA technology show in Berlin.
