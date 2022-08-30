ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Northland FAN 106.5

What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin

For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
WISCONSIN STATE
visitoshkosh.com

TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House

Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
OSHKOSH, WI
#Tips#Utv#Dnr#Labor Day#Vehicles#Lifehacks#Atv Utv
fox9.com

Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin

The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
MINNESOTA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Agriculture aviators say they need more pilots

BANCROFT, Wis. — Jim Perrin has been busier than ever in 2022. Perrin is an agricultural aviator based out of Bancroft in Portage County. His company, Agricair Flying Service, has been working nonstop for weeks to treat Wisconsin’s cropland. Fields that are untreated with pesticide can fall to disease and die.
BANCROFT, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet

She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WISCONSIN STATE
Cars
Helmets
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News

Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
agdaily.com

Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand

CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's July Commodity Prices

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during July in Wisconsin was $6.75 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 30-cents below the June price, but 71-cents above July 2021. Soybeans average $15.20 per bushel,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.
OSCEOLA, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Slight storm chance Friday night leads to a weekend cool down before Labor perks up again

A small low and its cold front are trying to kick up some storm chances as it runs by our region. Minnesota’s shot on Friday night is only 20% but the odds double to 40% for Wisconsin and Michigan. The chance goes away early Saturday and so do the warmer temperatures of Friday. The cold front will cut Saturday and Sunday highs down into the 60′s. But, temperatures will rebound by Labor Day back to the mid 70′s and low 80′s will be possible after that.
MINNESOTA STATE

