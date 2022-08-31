ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Sunday football open thread

Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arthur is “100% Physically” As the New Liverpool Signing Looks to Make an Impact

He’s no Jude Bellingham but Liverpool have secured some midfield reinforcement in the form of a deadline day signing of Arthur Melo on loan. The Juventus man will give Jurgen Klopp an option in an engine room short on numbers with the Reds’ midfield as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all find themselves on the physio’s table not even a month into the new season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Reading FC Transfer Show - 2 September | The Big Fat Round-Up

For the final time this summer, we went live with the Reading FC Transfer Show after the window shut on Thursday night. Olly Allen, Ben Thomas and Adam Jones are joined by BerkshireLive’s Jonathan Low to look back on Reading’s business - from the good to the bad and then to the mad. We give the club’s activity an old-school A to F style grade and try to sum up the last few months in just one word.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham Preview: A wake-up call and chance to move on

While perhaps not truly threatened by Wolves or Forest, Tottenham Hotspur’s draw at West Ham on Wednesday arguably makes it four less-than-impressive performances in a row. On paper a pair of draws in unfriendly environments and an unbeaten record through five matches is a positive, but the feeling from the actual play is much different.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Report: Dominant City Share the Spoils with Villa

Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa will count themselves lucky to grab a point from the match against Manchester City at Villa Park. The visitors looked every bit the title favourites, apart from their inability to finish in the final third. City dominated the ball but, to their credit, Villa were able to keep the game in the balance and found an equaliser against the run of play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Draw At Aston Villa: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have drawn away to Aston Villa in a missed oportunity for the City lads. A game full of domination, chance creation and they were got on two counters executed well. Add a goal that was disallowed for Villa and we could have had a much different match. Alas,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

How do you rate Chelsea’s 2022 summer transfer window?

This time last year, no one would’ve expect that we had just witnessed the final summer transfer window of the Roman Abramovich era, which, despite breaking the club transfer record, was a relatively quiet one, with Chelsea almost breaking even in terms of net spend. There was no danger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Liverpool: Opposition Analysis | The Goodison Derby

The transfer window now being shut, Everton will have to navigate the next dozen league matches as they are before they will have a chance to make any further changes to their squad. New signings James Garner and returning old favourite Idrissa Gana Gueye are eligible for Saturday’s early kickoff against neighbours Liverpool, in addition to the now fully-registered Neal Maupay.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Done and Dusted: All of Tottenham’s summer 2022 transfer moves

The 2022 summer transfer window has SLAMMED shut! And for once, Tottenham Hotspur had a quiet deadline day. Sure, there were plenty of random rumors and things, but not much in the way of actual action. That’s mostly because Spurs did most of their business very early in the window. That’s weird! Is that weird?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard ‘very pleased’, explains why no forwards were signed on deadline day

Everton host Liverpool tomorrow in the latest edition of the Merseyside Derby, but with the summer transfer window closing last night, all the questions right now centre around the club’s transfer activity and latest two signings, Idrissa Gueye making a return to the Blues and local-born youngster James Garner joining from Manchester United on deadline day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Real Valladolid sign Kenedy from Chelsea

The curtain has fallen on the always unlikely Chelsea career of Robert Kenedy Nunes do Nascimento, or just Kenedy, some seven years after first arriving from Fluminense as a precocious 19-year-old who then announced himself by bullying Luis Suárez in a friendly against Barcelona. José Mourinho liked the cut of his jib, and made him part of the first-team — his 20 appearances one of the few silver linings of the disastrous 2015-16 season that was set to follow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Dan James loaned to Fulham as Willy Gnonto signs from Zurich

After Andrea Radrizzani practically confirmed a deal for Marseille’s Bamba Dieng on Twitter, the 22-year-old French striker diverted his private jet to Nice where he ended up failing his medical. Meanwhile, Leeds United’s Daniel James was sent down to London to sign for Fulham on loan, despite not wanting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Match Recap | Dogged determination

As far as footballing spectacles go, the Merseyside Derby as a Saturday early kickoff was never going to be one for the ages. However, the performance Everton put in is going to be one that Frank Lampard points to when he’s talking about how he is changing things on the Blue half of Merseyside. In the end the 0-0 scoreline was fair to both sides even though both clubs will know they could have won this one too.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

CONFIRMED: Everton sign James Garner from Manchester United

Everton’s purchasing model during this summer transfer window has been to bring in wily veterans with plenty of experience and skillful young players with leadership potential, and they have continued to stick to that plan right until the deadline. The club have now announced the transfer of 21-year-old James...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard provides squad update ahead of Merseyside Derby

With the transfer window now firmly shut, it’s back to the drawing board for Frank Lampard and his coaching staff as they attempt to convert Everton’s awkward start to the Premier League season into wins and more points on the board. That starts with a challenging ask tomorrow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 2

Fabio Paratici was a busy man this summer window, wasn’t he? But do you know who was an even busier man? Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest. Forest’s transfer activity was so dizzying since they entered the Premier League that it has been almost impossible to track their incomings.
PREMIER LEAGUE

