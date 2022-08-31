Read full article on original website
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
Arthur is “100% Physically” As the New Liverpool Signing Looks to Make an Impact
He’s no Jude Bellingham but Liverpool have secured some midfield reinforcement in the form of a deadline day signing of Arthur Melo on loan. The Juventus man will give Jurgen Klopp an option in an engine room short on numbers with the Reds’ midfield as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all find themselves on the physio’s table not even a month into the new season.
The Reading FC Transfer Show - 2 September | The Big Fat Round-Up
For the final time this summer, we went live with the Reading FC Transfer Show after the window shut on Thursday night. Olly Allen, Ben Thomas and Adam Jones are joined by BerkshireLive’s Jonathan Low to look back on Reading’s business - from the good to the bad and then to the mad. We give the club’s activity an old-school A to F style grade and try to sum up the last few months in just one word.
Sky Blue News: More From Forest, Akanji Official, Villa Build-Up, and More...
Manchester City are still basking in the glow of a near perfect performance against Nottingham Forest. We’ll get the last on that match and turn our eyes toward a visit to Villa Park on the weekend. Oh, and one last bit of transfer business from Txiki and the board. Let’s go!
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham Preview: A wake-up call and chance to move on
While perhaps not truly threatened by Wolves or Forest, Tottenham Hotspur’s draw at West Ham on Wednesday arguably makes it four less-than-impressive performances in a row. On paper a pair of draws in unfriendly environments and an unbeaten record through five matches is a positive, but the feeling from the actual play is much different.
Match Report: Dominant City Share the Spoils with Villa
Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa will count themselves lucky to grab a point from the match against Manchester City at Villa Park. The visitors looked every bit the title favourites, apart from their inability to finish in the final third. City dominated the ball but, to their credit, Villa were able to keep the game in the balance and found an equaliser against the run of play.
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
To absolutely no one’s surprise, David Moyes’ West Ham came to the Bridge to play absolutely no football, sit deep and defend with every player, and hope to get lucky on the counter or a mistake from the home team. That slow attrition lasted from minute 1 to...
Manchester City Draw At Aston Villa: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have drawn away to Aston Villa in a missed oportunity for the City lads. A game full of domination, chance creation and they were got on two counters executed well. Add a goal that was disallowed for Villa and we could have had a much different match. Alas,...
On This Day (2 Sept 2013): Italian duo seal deadline day moves to SAFC – but fan favourite goes
Deadline days are always a bit hectic, and nine years ago in 2013 we saw a couple of last-minute incomings – as well as a departure that shouldn’t really have been allowed to happen. But Di Canio, ya knar. Heading through the doors at the Academy of Light...
How do you rate Chelsea’s 2022 summer transfer window?
This time last year, no one would’ve expect that we had just witnessed the final summer transfer window of the Roman Abramovich era, which, despite breaking the club transfer record, was a relatively quiet one, with Chelsea almost breaking even in terms of net spend. There was no danger...
Everton vs Liverpool: Opposition Analysis | The Goodison Derby
The transfer window now being shut, Everton will have to navigate the next dozen league matches as they are before they will have a chance to make any further changes to their squad. New signings James Garner and returning old favourite Idrissa Gana Gueye are eligible for Saturday’s early kickoff against neighbours Liverpool, in addition to the now fully-registered Neal Maupay.
Everton’s 2022 Deadline Day Recap | Gueye & Garner signed, Gomes & Warrington loaned
It took pretty much all day but Everton announced two new signings, one outgoing loan and that was it for their Deadline Day activity. First was Idrissa Gueye who came back to the Blues from PSG after a protracted negotiation between the two clubs and the player’s representation that has seen this transfer take over a month.
Done and Dusted: All of Tottenham’s summer 2022 transfer moves
The 2022 summer transfer window has SLAMMED shut! And for once, Tottenham Hotspur had a quiet deadline day. Sure, there were plenty of random rumors and things, but not much in the way of actual action. That’s mostly because Spurs did most of their business very early in the window. That’s weird! Is that weird?
Lampard ‘very pleased’, explains why no forwards were signed on deadline day
Everton host Liverpool tomorrow in the latest edition of the Merseyside Derby, but with the summer transfer window closing last night, all the questions right now centre around the club’s transfer activity and latest two signings, Idrissa Gueye making a return to the Blues and local-born youngster James Garner joining from Manchester United on deadline day.
Official: Real Valladolid sign Kenedy from Chelsea
The curtain has fallen on the always unlikely Chelsea career of Robert Kenedy Nunes do Nascimento, or just Kenedy, some seven years after first arriving from Fluminense as a precocious 19-year-old who then announced himself by bullying Luis Suárez in a friendly against Barcelona. José Mourinho liked the cut of his jib, and made him part of the first-team — his 20 appearances one of the few silver linings of the disastrous 2015-16 season that was set to follow.
Dan James loaned to Fulham as Willy Gnonto signs from Zurich
After Andrea Radrizzani practically confirmed a deal for Marseille’s Bamba Dieng on Twitter, the 22-year-old French striker diverted his private jet to Nice where he ended up failing his medical. Meanwhile, Leeds United’s Daniel James was sent down to London to sign for Fulham on loan, despite not wanting...
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Match Recap | Dogged determination
As far as footballing spectacles go, the Merseyside Derby as a Saturday early kickoff was never going to be one for the ages. However, the performance Everton put in is going to be one that Frank Lampard points to when he’s talking about how he is changing things on the Blue half of Merseyside. In the end the 0-0 scoreline was fair to both sides even though both clubs will know they could have won this one too.
CONFIRMED: Everton sign James Garner from Manchester United
Everton’s purchasing model during this summer transfer window has been to bring in wily veterans with plenty of experience and skillful young players with leadership potential, and they have continued to stick to that plan right until the deadline. The club have now announced the transfer of 21-year-old James...
Lampard provides squad update ahead of Merseyside Derby
With the transfer window now firmly shut, it’s back to the drawing board for Frank Lampard and his coaching staff as they attempt to convert Everton’s awkward start to the Premier League season into wins and more points on the board. That starts with a challenging ask tomorrow...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 2
Fabio Paratici was a busy man this summer window, wasn’t he? But do you know who was an even busier man? Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest. Forest’s transfer activity was so dizzying since they entered the Premier League that it has been almost impossible to track their incomings.
