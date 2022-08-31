Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
SB Nation
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
SB Nation
Arthur is “100% Physically” As the New Liverpool Signing Looks to Make an Impact
He’s no Jude Bellingham but Liverpool have secured some midfield reinforcement in the form of a deadline day signing of Arthur Melo on loan. The Juventus man will give Jurgen Klopp an option in an engine room short on numbers with the Reds’ midfield as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all find themselves on the physio’s table not even a month into the new season.
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
To absolutely no one’s surprise, David Moyes’ West Ham came to the Bridge to play absolutely no football, sit deep and defend with every player, and hope to get lucky on the counter or a mistake from the home team. That slow attrition lasted from minute 1 to...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham Preview: A wake-up call and chance to move on
While perhaps not truly threatened by Wolves or Forest, Tottenham Hotspur’s draw at West Ham on Wednesday arguably makes it four less-than-impressive performances in a row. On paper a pair of draws in unfriendly environments and an unbeaten record through five matches is a positive, but the feeling from the actual play is much different.
SB Nation
Everton’s 2022 Deadline Day Recap | Gueye & Garner signed, Gomes & Warrington loaned
It took pretty much all day but Everton announced two new signings, one outgoing loan and that was it for their Deadline Day activity. First was Idrissa Gueye who came back to the Blues from PSG after a protracted negotiation between the two clubs and the player’s representation that has seen this transfer take over a month.
SB Nation
Fan Letters: Fear and mistrust remains amongst the Sunderland fanbase!
Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. Since when has the ‘S’ in SAFC now stood for “Speakman’s” Association Football Club. As evidenced by the comments that are now coming out of Alex Neil, it is now crystal clear that the reason he jumped ship was Kristjaan Speakman. What more damming statements can a well-respected and experienced football manager like Alex Neil say about our club when he is quoted as saying “he believes he will work within a more beneficial structure at Stoke”, “they (Stoke City) would give him ‘everything he needs’ to succeed” both on and off the pitch. To me, his most damming statement was “I think every manager wants to be accountable for the decisions that you make and shape things going forward.”
SB Nation
Transfer Deadline Roundup: No one in, five out led by Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United
It took until the very last minute of the summer transfer market but Newcastle United finally went down to work on some offloading business and completed the sale of one player (Federico Fernandez) while also sending out four more (Martin Dubravka, Lucas de Bolle, Matty Longstaff, and Kell Watts) on loan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Manchester City Draw At Aston Villa: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have drawn away to Aston Villa in a missed oportunity for the City lads. A game full of domination, chance creation and they were got on two counters executed well. Add a goal that was disallowed for Villa and we could have had a much different match. Alas,...
SB Nation
Klopp Confirms Fabio Carvalho Injury
Fábio Carvalho is the latest Liverpool player to be sidelined with an injury. The 19-year-old picked up a dead leg in yesterday’s scoreless draw at Goodison Park after a hard challenge from Amadou Onana in the 38th minute. The Portuguese midfielder did his best to gut it out...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return home today for their second London derby in a row, this time hosting Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs currently sit in third place on the table after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham. With the closing of the Transfer Window, Antonio Conte now knows for sure what his squad looks like leading up to the World Cup break this winter. The Italian boss has been preaching patience as this group starts to gel but there are no guaranteed points, especially when the Cottagers are playing decent football and have a good goal scoring threat in the form of Aleksandr Mitrovic.
SB Nation
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Inner Strength
Sometimes, partway through a game, you can tell how the story's going to end. When Ben Wilmot struck late on in the first half, equalising for Stoke City after Reading had been holding onto Lucas João's opener for so long, it was one of those moments. I had that nagging feeling that this would be one of those frustrating days when, after we'd been in front, the visitors would step it up after the break and nick the points.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Everton vs Liverpool Predicted Line-Up: Duo Set for Debuts?
There we have it. The transfer window is shut and we can finally be sure who will be available to Frank Lampard for the next 12 games at least. And the next dozen games are vital. Everton have picked up just two points from the opening four games – with a tough run of fixtures coming up, with Arsenal, a trip to St Mary’s to take on Southampton and then Manchester United, following our next fixture… the dreaded Merseyside Derby.
SB Nation
Reading vs Stoke City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to get themselves back on track this afternoon in front of the TV cameras as they face Stoke City. The Potters will be hoping to pick up their form following the appointment of Alex Neil, something that was seen as a coup by many considering he was progressing well at Sunderland before his switch to the bet365 Stadium. Despite having the ingredients to be pushing at the top end of the table in recent years though, they haven’t been able to mix them together well enough to be a genuine promotion contender.
SB Nation
Talking Tactics: What the data shows us about savvy Sunderland’s demolition of Rotherham
Sunderland started with the same XI from Norwich and Rotherham mirrored Sunderland’s formation, lining up 3-1-4-2. Previous data helped me predict how this game might unfold. Rotherham in their two games away (QPR, Preston) recorded 1.1 xG for but 3.9 xG against. Across Sunderland’s three home games (Coventry, QPR, Norwich) recorded 6 xG for and 3.6 xG against.
SB Nation
Official: Forest Green sign Bryan Fiabema on loan from Chelsea
For the second time this calendar year, young striker Bryan Fiabema is joining a new team, with his season-long loan to Forest Green Rovers confirmed today. The League One outfit, who look to be in for a tough campaign back in the third tier after winning League Two last season, confirmed the move just ahead of tonight’s deadline.
SB Nation
Opinion: “Sunderland’s double-header disappointment!”
Before I get into the thick of this article, I would like to preface it by saying that I don’t write about Sunderland Women and women’s football to force it down the throats of people who simply have no interest - if you don’t like it that is fine, and completely your own choice.
SB Nation
Everton 0, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: Frustrating Draw At Goodison Park
We knew in advance that there’d be no Jordan Henderson, because he’ll be out for the next two weeks after getting injured against Newcastle. The event pushed the club to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus. The new hire starts on the bench and starting in the midfield for the first Merseyside derby of the season is an interesting hodgepodge of Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho. Meanwhile, the defense includes Kostas Tsimikas in place of Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez partnering Virgil van Dijk.
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Everton sign James Garner from Manchester United
Everton’s purchasing model during this summer transfer window has been to bring in wily veterans with plenty of experience and skillful young players with leadership potential, and they have continued to stick to that plan right until the deadline. The club have now announced the transfer of 21-year-old James...
SB Nation
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace - Match Report: Blind punishment
There is this thing called technology. No, I’m talking about the latest laptop or screen-folding mobile phone to hit the market. I’m not talking about the development of systems crafted to showcase stock value changes in the middle of Times Square. Of course, I’m far from using this paragraph to talk about the creation of platforms such as your drug-aking Instagram and TikTok. That’s too much, folks.
Comments / 0