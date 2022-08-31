Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. Since when has the ‘S’ in SAFC now stood for “Speakman’s” Association Football Club. As evidenced by the comments that are now coming out of Alex Neil, it is now crystal clear that the reason he jumped ship was Kristjaan Speakman. What more damming statements can a well-respected and experienced football manager like Alex Neil say about our club when he is quoted as saying “he believes he will work within a more beneficial structure at Stoke”, “they (Stoke City) would give him ‘everything he needs’ to succeed” both on and off the pitch. To me, his most damming statement was “I think every manager wants to be accountable for the decisions that you make and shape things going forward.”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO