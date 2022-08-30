A man has pleaded not guilty to stalking reality star Simone Holtznagel after police have alleged that he is “obsessed” with her. Benjamin Reeves, 58, skipped out on a court appearance at Waverley Local Court yesterday where he was due to address charges of stalking with the intention of causing her fear of physical or mental harm. Although Reeves wasn’t physically present, his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO