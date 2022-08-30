ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A man has pleaded not guilty to stalking reality star Simone Holtznagel after police have alleged that he is “obsessed” with her. Benjamin Reeves, 58, skipped out on a court appearance at Waverley Local Court yesterday where he was due to address charges of stalking with the intention of causing her fear of physical or mental harm. Although Reeves wasn’t physically present, his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.
Highly sought-after international brand SHEIN – which sends hundreds of thousands of clothing brands around the globe each day – is opening a pop up store in Sydney. The new pop-up store opened this morning at 17 Oxford St, Paddington until 6 pm today and will only be open from 10 am – 6 pm this Saturday and Sunday.
Sometimes, in the midst of the wacky conspiracy videos and inane dance routines, TikTok throws up something genuinely worthwhile. TikTok account GardenStateJournal posts clips that romanticise Melbourne, copying what filmmakers have been doing to New York City for decades. It’s the work of local Dylan Walsh, just another Melburnian that...
