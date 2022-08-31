ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sunday football open thread

Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: 4 Questions with Phil Vogel of 7500 to Holte

Manchester City Football Club come into Saturday’s match against Aston Villa at Villa Park fresh off a complete dismantling of Nottingham Forest. The Manc Blues are flying. Villa, however, are not off to their dream start. I was able to connect with Phil Vogel of SB Nation Aston Villa fan community 7500 to Holte to get a sense of how things are going in Birmingham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Team News

Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Reading Had A Coherent And Sensible Summer 2022 Window

“I genuinely think there are enough free agents and loan options to enable us to be competitive… if we do our homework correctly and if you have the right contacts in the game.”. Mark Bowen’s bullish comments about Reading’s chances of being able to put together a “competitive” squad...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Arthur is "100% Physically" As the New Liverpool Signing Looks to Make an Impact

He’s no Jude Bellingham but Liverpool have secured some midfield reinforcement in the form of a deadline day signing of Arthur Melo on loan. The Juventus man will give Jurgen Klopp an option in an engine room short on numbers with the Reds’ midfield as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all find themselves on the physio’s table not even a month into the new season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Grading Each Everton Signing of the 2022 Summer Transfer Window

Before I crack on with my grades for these signings, let me briefly explain my criteria. For each transfer, I will take into account the fee, how the player improves the current squad in the short-term, and the player’s prospective impact in the long-term before giving it a grade. I will also be factoring in the club’s current circumstances. Without further ado, let’s get straight into it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Forest Green sign Bryan Fiabema on loan from Chelsea

For the second time this calendar year, young striker Bryan Fiabema is joining a new team, with his season-long loan to Forest Green Rovers confirmed today. The League One outfit, who look to be in for a tough campaign back in the third tier after winning League Two last season, confirmed the move just ahead of tonight’s deadline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Real Valladolid sign Kenedy from Chelsea

The curtain has fallen on the always unlikely Chelsea career of Robert Kenedy Nunes do Nascimento, or just Kenedy, some seven years after first arriving from Fluminense as a precocious 19-year-old who then announced himself by bullying Luis Suárez in a friendly against Barcelona. José Mourinho liked the cut of his jib, and made him part of the first-team — his 20 appearances one of the few silver linings of the disastrous 2015-16 season that was set to follow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing

Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return home today for their second London derby in a row, this time hosting Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs currently sit in third place on the table after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham. With the closing of the Transfer Window, Antonio Conte now knows for sure what his squad looks like leading up to the World Cup break this winter. The Italian boss has been preaching patience as this group starts to gel but there are no guaranteed points, especially when the Cottagers are playing decent football and have a good goal scoring threat in the form of Aleksandr Mitrovic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Reading vs Stoke City: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading will be looking to get themselves back on track this afternoon in front of the TV cameras as they face Stoke City. The Potters will be hoping to pick up their form following the appointment of Alex Neil, something that was seen as a coup by many considering he was progressing well at Sunderland before his switch to the bet365 Stadium. Despite having the ingredients to be pushing at the top end of the table in recent years though, they haven’t been able to mix them together well enough to be a genuine promotion contender.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Liverpool Predicted Line-Up: Duo Set for Debuts?

There we have it. The transfer window is shut and we can finally be sure who will be available to Frank Lampard for the next 12 games at least. And the next dozen games are vital. Everton have picked up just two points from the opening four games – with a tough run of fixtures coming up, with Arsenal, a trip to St Mary’s to take on Southampton and then Manchester United, following our next fixture… the dreaded Merseyside Derby.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Sancho makes it three in a row

Manchester United recorded their third straight league win for the first time in nine months on Thursday, as they defeated Leicester City 1-0 in a forgettable encounter at the King Power Stadium. Jadon Sancho netted the only goal of the game midway through a comfortable first half, though Leicester recovered to apply some pressure in the second.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Transfer Scouting: Arthur Melo

As their fifth midfielder of the season went down with injury last night — captain Jordan Henderson, hamstring strain — in the midst of an increasingly loud clamour for additional midfield depth, it became clear that deadline day was unlikely to pass without Liverpool adding somebody to their ranks.
PREMIER LEAGUE

