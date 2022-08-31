Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
BBC
Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield
Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
SB Nation
Aston Villa vs Manchester City: 4 Questions with Phil Vogel of 7500 to Holte
Manchester City Football Club come into Saturday’s match against Aston Villa at Villa Park fresh off a complete dismantling of Nottingham Forest. The Manc Blues are flying. Villa, however, are not off to their dream start. I was able to connect with Phil Vogel of SB Nation Aston Villa fan community 7500 to Holte to get a sense of how things are going in Birmingham.
SB Nation
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham, Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: clockwatch – as it happened
Chelsea survived a controversial late VAR decision to beat West Ham and Bournemouth fought back heroically at Nottingham Forest on a dramatic afternoon of Premier League football
SB Nation
Reading Had A Coherent And Sensible Summer 2022 Window
“I genuinely think there are enough free agents and loan options to enable us to be competitive… if we do our homework correctly and if you have the right contacts in the game.”. Mark Bowen’s bullish comments about Reading’s chances of being able to put together a “competitive” squad...
SB Nation
Arthur is “100% Physically” As the New Liverpool Signing Looks to Make an Impact
He’s no Jude Bellingham but Liverpool have secured some midfield reinforcement in the form of a deadline day signing of Arthur Melo on loan. The Juventus man will give Jurgen Klopp an option in an engine room short on numbers with the Reds’ midfield as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all find themselves on the physio’s table not even a month into the new season.
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
To absolutely no one’s surprise, David Moyes’ West Ham came to the Bridge to play absolutely no football, sit deep and defend with every player, and hope to get lucky on the counter or a mistake from the home team. That slow attrition lasted from minute 1 to...
SB Nation
Sunderland’s crop of new signings can help us build on a very promising start to the season!
It goes without saying that no football transfer window will ever be perfect. Be it Sunderland, Manchester City or Hartlepool, clubs rarely secure all of their targets during the summer or the winter, regardless of how much money they may have in the kitty. For Sunderland, this particular window has...
SB Nation
Grading Each Everton Signing of the 2022 Summer Transfer Window
Before I crack on with my grades for these signings, let me briefly explain my criteria. For each transfer, I will take into account the fee, how the player improves the current squad in the short-term, and the player’s prospective impact in the long-term before giving it a grade. I will also be factoring in the club’s current circumstances. Without further ado, let’s get straight into it.
SB Nation
Transfer Deadline Roundup: No one in, five out led by Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United
It took until the very last minute of the summer transfer market but Newcastle United finally went down to work on some offloading business and completed the sale of one player (Federico Fernandez) while also sending out four more (Martin Dubravka, Lucas de Bolle, Matty Longstaff, and Kell Watts) on loan.
SB Nation
Everton’s 2022 Deadline Day Recap | Gueye & Garner signed, Gomes & Warrington loaned
It took pretty much all day but Everton announced two new signings, one outgoing loan and that was it for their Deadline Day activity. First was Idrissa Gueye who came back to the Blues from PSG after a protracted negotiation between the two clubs and the player’s representation that has seen this transfer take over a month.
SB Nation
Official: Forest Green sign Bryan Fiabema on loan from Chelsea
For the second time this calendar year, young striker Bryan Fiabema is joining a new team, with his season-long loan to Forest Green Rovers confirmed today. The League One outfit, who look to be in for a tough campaign back in the third tier after winning League Two last season, confirmed the move just ahead of tonight’s deadline.
SB Nation
Official: Real Valladolid sign Kenedy from Chelsea
The curtain has fallen on the always unlikely Chelsea career of Robert Kenedy Nunes do Nascimento, or just Kenedy, some seven years after first arriving from Fluminense as a precocious 19-year-old who then announced himself by bullying Luis Suárez in a friendly against Barcelona. José Mourinho liked the cut of his jib, and made him part of the first-team — his 20 appearances one of the few silver linings of the disastrous 2015-16 season that was set to follow.
SB Nation
Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing
Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return home today for their second London derby in a row, this time hosting Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs currently sit in third place on the table after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham. With the closing of the Transfer Window, Antonio Conte now knows for sure what his squad looks like leading up to the World Cup break this winter. The Italian boss has been preaching patience as this group starts to gel but there are no guaranteed points, especially when the Cottagers are playing decent football and have a good goal scoring threat in the form of Aleksandr Mitrovic.
SB Nation
Reading vs Stoke City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to get themselves back on track this afternoon in front of the TV cameras as they face Stoke City. The Potters will be hoping to pick up their form following the appointment of Alex Neil, something that was seen as a coup by many considering he was progressing well at Sunderland before his switch to the bet365 Stadium. Despite having the ingredients to be pushing at the top end of the table in recent years though, they haven’t been able to mix them together well enough to be a genuine promotion contender.
SB Nation
Everton vs Liverpool Predicted Line-Up: Duo Set for Debuts?
There we have it. The transfer window is shut and we can finally be sure who will be available to Frank Lampard for the next 12 games at least. And the next dozen games are vital. Everton have picked up just two points from the opening four games – with a tough run of fixtures coming up, with Arsenal, a trip to St Mary’s to take on Southampton and then Manchester United, following our next fixture… the dreaded Merseyside Derby.
SB Nation
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Sancho makes it three in a row
Manchester United recorded their third straight league win for the first time in nine months on Thursday, as they defeated Leicester City 1-0 in a forgettable encounter at the King Power Stadium. Jadon Sancho netted the only goal of the game midway through a comfortable first half, though Leicester recovered to apply some pressure in the second.
SB Nation
Liverpool Transfer Scouting: Arthur Melo
As their fifth midfielder of the season went down with injury last night — captain Jordan Henderson, hamstring strain — in the midst of an increasingly loud clamour for additional midfield depth, it became clear that deadline day was unlikely to pass without Liverpool adding somebody to their ranks.
