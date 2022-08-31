Read full article on original website
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
Aston Villa vs Manchester City: 4 Questions with Phil Vogel of 7500 to Holte
Manchester City Football Club come into Saturday’s match against Aston Villa at Villa Park fresh off a complete dismantling of Nottingham Forest. The Manc Blues are flying. Villa, however, are not off to their dream start. I was able to connect with Phil Vogel of SB Nation Aston Villa fan community 7500 to Holte to get a sense of how things are going in Birmingham.
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
Klopp Confirms Fabio Carvalho Injury
Fábio Carvalho is the latest Liverpool player to be sidelined with an injury. The 19-year-old picked up a dead leg in yesterday’s scoreless draw at Goodison Park after a hard challenge from Amadou Onana in the 38th minute. The Portuguese midfielder did his best to gut it out...
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
To absolutely no one’s surprise, David Moyes’ West Ham came to the Bridge to play absolutely no football, sit deep and defend with every player, and hope to get lucky on the counter or a mistake from the home team. That slow attrition lasted from minute 1 to...
Grading Each Everton Signing of the 2022 Summer Transfer Window
Before I crack on with my grades for these signings, let me briefly explain my criteria. For each transfer, I will take into account the fee, how the player improves the current squad in the short-term, and the player’s prospective impact in the long-term before giving it a grade. I will also be factoring in the club’s current circumstances. Without further ado, let’s get straight into it.
Manchester City Draw At Aston Villa: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have drawn away to Aston Villa in a missed oportunity for the City lads. A game full of domination, chance creation and they were got on two counters executed well. Add a goal that was disallowed for Villa and we could have had a much different match. Alas,...
Everton’s 2022 Deadline Day Recap | Gueye & Garner signed, Gomes & Warrington loaned
It took pretty much all day but Everton announced two new signings, one outgoing loan and that was it for their Deadline Day activity. First was Idrissa Gueye who came back to the Blues from PSG after a protracted negotiation between the two clubs and the player’s representation that has seen this transfer take over a month.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dramatic Merseyside Derby Draw
Saturday’s early kickoff saw the blue and red halves of Merseyside collide at Goodison Park for the penultimate time in what was about as thrilling a match as 0-0 draws can get. I had the pleasure of witnessing this spectacle from the very first row of the main stand, and it was a day I will never forget. The atmosphere both pre-match outside the ground and during what was a fiery encounter was simply incredible and made me so proud to be a part of such a special club and special fanbase. Although the disallowance of Conor Coady’s goal caused deflation like none other, it was truly an experience of a lifetime. With that being said, let’s dive into some statistics which paint the picture of the 241st edition of this historic rivalry.
Arthur is “100% Physically” As the New Liverpool Signing Looks to Make an Impact
He’s no Jude Bellingham but Liverpool have secured some midfield reinforcement in the form of a deadline day signing of Arthur Melo on loan. The Juventus man will give Jurgen Klopp an option in an engine room short on numbers with the Reds’ midfield as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all find themselves on the physio’s table not even a month into the new season.
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Sancho makes it three in a row
Manchester United recorded their third straight league win for the first time in nine months on Thursday, as they defeated Leicester City 1-0 in a forgettable encounter at the King Power Stadium. Jadon Sancho netted the only goal of the game midway through a comfortable first half, though Leicester recovered to apply some pressure in the second.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return home today for their second London derby in a row, this time hosting Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs currently sit in third place on the table after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham. With the closing of the Transfer Window, Antonio Conte now knows for sure what his squad looks like leading up to the World Cup break this winter. The Italian boss has been preaching patience as this group starts to gel but there are no guaranteed points, especially when the Cottagers are playing decent football and have a good goal scoring threat in the form of Aleksandr Mitrovic.
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Inner Strength
Sometimes, partway through a game, you can tell how the story's going to end. When Ben Wilmot struck late on in the first half, equalising for Stoke City after Reading had been holding onto Lucas João's opener for so long, it was one of those moments. I had that nagging feeling that this would be one of those frustrating days when, after we'd been in front, the visitors would step it up after the break and nick the points.
Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: Spurs comfortable in London derby win
This London derby was always going to hold a fair bit of interest. Tottenham Hotspur had not exactly set the world alight so far this season. Coming off an unconvincing draw at West Ham, fans had likely been expecting more, though enough mettle had been shown to secure much needed points off the back of mixed performances.
Everton vs Liverpool Predicted Line-Up: Duo Set for Debuts?
There we have it. The transfer window is shut and we can finally be sure who will be available to Frank Lampard for the next 12 games at least. And the next dozen games are vital. Everton have picked up just two points from the opening four games – with a tough run of fixtures coming up, with Arsenal, a trip to St Mary’s to take on Southampton and then Manchester United, following our next fixture… the dreaded Merseyside Derby.
Transfer Deadline Roundup: No one in, five out led by Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United
It took until the very last minute of the summer transfer market but Newcastle United finally went down to work on some offloading business and completed the sale of one player (Federico Fernandez) while also sending out four more (Martin Dubravka, Lucas de Bolle, Matty Longstaff, and Kell Watts) on loan.
Official: Forest Green sign Bryan Fiabema on loan from Chelsea
For the second time this calendar year, young striker Bryan Fiabema is joining a new team, with his season-long loan to Forest Green Rovers confirmed today. The League One outfit, who look to be in for a tough campaign back in the third tier after winning League Two last season, confirmed the move just ahead of tonight’s deadline.
Arsenal at Manchester United: upping the difficulty
Arsenal travel to Old Trafford today to take on an in-form Manchester United team. Erik ten Hag’s side lost their first two matches of the season, including a shock 4-0 defeat at Brentford, but have since rattled off three straight wins. The Gunners have won all five Premier League of their Premier League matches and are looking to maintain that perfect record. A win at Old Trafford would send a signal to the rest of the league that Mikel Arteta’s side are really for real.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 2
Fabio Paratici was a busy man this summer window, wasn’t he? But do you know who was an even busier man? Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest. Forest’s transfer activity was so dizzying since they entered the Premier League that it has been almost impossible to track their incomings.
CONFIRMED: Everton sign James Garner from Manchester United
Everton’s purchasing model during this summer transfer window has been to bring in wily veterans with plenty of experience and skillful young players with leadership potential, and they have continued to stick to that plan right until the deadline. The club have now announced the transfer of 21-year-old James...
