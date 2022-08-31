ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
zycrypto.com

Ethereum to $3,000? Analyst Envisions 80% Surge For ETH In September

ETH remains the people’s favourite amidst this persistent bear market, mainly due to its recent feats in network activity and the upcoming Merge. Despite the significant blows Ethereum has suffered from the bears—causing it to drop below $1,600—an analyst maintains confidence in his $3k price forecast. The...
u.today

This Prominent Bitcoiner Can’t Buy The Dip if BTC Drops to $15,000, Here’s Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Predicts Over 60% Crash for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Unveils Outlook for Bitcoin and Cardano

A widely followed crypto trader is expressing bearish sentiment toward one Ethereum-based altcoin while revealing his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,400 Twitter followers that the native token of Lido DAO (LDO), the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind the Lido Ethereum staking protocol, could fall by about 64% from its current price.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $19,632.66, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $21,489.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
NEWSBTC

How Low Can Bitcoin Go? Here’s What The Different Price Models Say

The bitcoin bear market has continued on recently as the crypto has failed to keep up any upwards momentum. How low can the price go before a bottom is in?. Bitcoin Price Models Put Different Targets For The Cycle Bottom. A recent post by CryptoQuant has discussed about the various...
cryptonewsz.com

Crypto Analysts’ September Choices: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH)

Crypto analysts have been busy this September making their choices for investments. Uniglo has been a favorite, with many seeing it as a good long-term investment. Bitcoin and Ethereum have also been popular choices, with many seeing them as good short-term investments. Here is a look at why these three assets have been chosen by analysts this month.
zycrypto.com

65% Of Bitcoin Supply Unmoved In Over A Year, Signaling Bottom And Looming Upwards Price Action

Bitcoin’s recent price movements have not sent any encouraging signs to the average investor. The bear market has remained persistent, with neophyte investors witnessing their first elongated Crypto Winter. Nevertheless, on-chain analysts are noticing an imminent light at the end of the tunnel, as a large percentage of the total BTC supply has remained unmoved for over a year.
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Rallies for Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM) and Two Additional Altcoins

A popular analyst is digging into the charts to provide updated price targets for Ethereum (ETH) and a trio of crypto assets. Michaël van de Poppe first tells his 624,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s price keeps rising even as funding rates dry up in advance of the project’s mid-September transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one.
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Community Sees $XRP Price Explode Upward in September, Data Shows

The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of $XRP will explode upward to end the month of September at $0.4917, which would mean the cryptocurrency’s price would rise 51.3% from its current $0.324 level. The figures come from CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw over 1,200 users predict...
investing.com

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin Makes Bitcoin Prediction for Year 2042, Says One Big Issue Awaits BTC

Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin has an idea for what the state of Bitcoin (BTC) will look like twenty years from now. In a new interview with economist Noah Smith, Buterin says that in the medium term, he thinks crypto assets will become about as volatile as gold or the stock market, moving away from the big bubble and crash phases of the past.
CoinTelegraph

US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%

Bitcoin (BTC) faced familiar pressure on the Sept. 1 Wall Street open as the U.S. dollar hit fresh two-decade highs. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it fell to $19,658 on Bitstamp, down 2.7% from the day’s high. The pair faced stiff resistance trying to...
