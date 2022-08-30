Read full article on original website
KCET
L.A. City Council Leverages Eminent Domain to Buy Hillside Villa Apartment Building On Behalf of Tenants
At a May 27 Los Angeles City Council meeting, tenants and organizers from across the city flooded the City Hall chamber in a sea of red shirts and signs. They were there to make and witness history, as the City Council voted on — in what could become a citywide model — an effort to seize a 124-unit Chinatown apartment building from its landlord under eminent domain.
Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is uniting Black businesses from the desert to the sea
Can the tarnished image of Black businesses be restored? Most definitely! The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is doing just that; by uniting Black businesses from the Desert to the Sea. The post Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is uniting Black businesses from the desert to the sea appeared first on Long Beach Post.
South Pasadena News
Letter to the Editor: Peafowl – Peacocks in South Pasadena Scheduled to be Ejected
Our city is close to contracting for removal of peafowl. The company to do this is Raptor Events which includes taking raptors to birthday parties and weddings. They claim to have 50 “sanctuaries” where the peafowl will go once removed. They will not release the locations of these places which they claim are located from Bakersfield to San Diego. When a councilmember, believe it was Mayor Cacciotti, asked would they not release more info “even to our city manager”, he was told no.
kcrw.com
Higher rent in LA: More building repairs, more evictions?
Los Angeles implemented some of the nation’s strongest renter protections amid the pandemic. But a proposal being considered by the Los Angeles City Council might allow landlords to resume evictions for rent nonpayment starting next year. It would also bring back rent hikes for tenants in rent-controlled apartments starting in 2024.
Larchmont Chronicle
CBS project too massive, Alliance says
For years, CBS Television City has been a familiar sight on Beverly Boulevard, and it has shared an amicable friendship with the Original Farmers Market and its other, more glitzy neighbor, The Grove. “Our properties have a shared history of nearly 100 years as beloved landmarks in the community,” states...
spectrumnews1.com
Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of...
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
2urbangirls.com
Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council
Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
sac.media
Former West Covina Mayor Looks To Take Back City Council Seat
Fredrick Sykes, the 71 year-old former mayor and councilperson of West Covina, is running for office where he was voted out of – Council District 5. The 2022 election in West Covina adds another chapter to the electoral rivalry between incumbent Tony Wu and Sykes. Wu defeated Sykes in the 2015 election by a margin of 0.3% of the vote.
Christopher Columbus’ name to be removed from I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
Sierra Sun
Law Review: Man falls to death from roof after drinking, parents sue
How would you feel if you owned a five-story apartment complex (like that’s gonna happen) and one of your tenants gets drunk, eats brownies laced with marijuana, goes up on the roof unbeknownst to you, slips and falls to his death … then sues you for maintaining a steep and slippery roof? As a property owner you would not feel so good. Nor did the YMCA of Glendale, California, owner of the apartment complex.
smobserved.com
Booster Shots Targeting Omicron to be Available in LA County Next Week
September 1, 2022 - Today, Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, announced that doses of the new booster shot targeting Omicron will be arriving in the county between September 6 and 9. The Federal Drug Agency has given Emergency Use Authorization of the new vaccine that can be given to anyone over age 12 who has not had a Covid vaccine within the past two months.
nypressnews.com
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
Need to escape the heat but don't have a pool? This app lets you rent one by the hour
Los Angeles-based Swimply allows you to browse pools near you and rent one by the hour.
smobserved.com
Two Largest Apartment Towers in Santa Monica Were Without Electrical Power Wednesday
8.31: Update electrical power was restored to the entire complex around 4 PM Wednesday. Electrical power was out in two towers at 2720 Nielson Way on Wednesday morning at 9 am, as Southern California Edison replaces transformers for the building. The outage had been scheduled and was not the result of any emergency, said workmen at the building.
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: LA County supervisors want to slow speeds at intersections
LOS ANGELES - Nearly one month after a fiery crash killed five people and an unborn baby at a Windsor Hills intersection, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called for a series of studies and immediate steps aimed at slowing traffic at the crossroad and other high-danger roadways. "Disturbingly, traffic...
globalconstructionreview.com
Flatiron wins LA transport schemes worth $800m
Los Angeles has awarded two transportations projects worth a total of $800m to joint ventures involving Colorado-based civil engineer Flatiron. In the first, it will work with Californian contractor Myers & Sons to carry out a project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) on the Interstate-105, one of the main traffic arteries in the south of the city.
2urbangirls.com
Supervisor wants to reopen one of its juvenile halls, probation officers say not so fast
LOS ANGELES – The union representing Los Angeles County Probation officers have responded to one of the members of the Board of Supervisors who visited one of the facilities housing juvenile offenders. Supervisor Holly Mitchell, whose parents were public servants, with one alleged to be a former probation officer,...
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
lapca.org
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
