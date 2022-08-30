ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KCET

L.A. City Council Leverages Eminent Domain to Buy Hillside Villa Apartment Building On Behalf of Tenants

At a May 27 Los Angeles City Council meeting, tenants and organizers from across the city flooded the City Hall chamber in a sea of red shirts and signs. They were there to make and witness history, as the City Council voted on — in what could become a citywide model — an effort to seize a 124-unit Chinatown apartment building from its landlord under eminent domain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena News

Letter to the Editor: Peafowl – Peacocks in South Pasadena Scheduled to be Ejected

Our city is close to contracting for removal of peafowl. The company to do this is Raptor Events which includes taking raptors to birthday parties and weddings. They claim to have 50 “sanctuaries” where the peafowl will go once removed. They will not release the locations of these places which they claim are located from Bakersfield to San Diego. When a councilmember, believe it was Mayor Cacciotti, asked would they not release more info “even to our city manager”, he was told no.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
kcrw.com

Higher rent in LA: More building repairs, more evictions?

Los Angeles implemented some of the nation’s strongest renter protections amid the pandemic. But a proposal being considered by the Los Angeles City Council might allow landlords to resume evictions for rent nonpayment starting next year. It would also bring back rent hikes for tenants in rent-controlled apartments starting in 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larchmont Chronicle

CBS project too massive, Alliance says

For years, CBS Television City has been a familiar sight on Beverly Boulevard, and it has shared an amicable friendship with the Original Farmers Market and its other, more glitzy neighbor, The Grove. “Our properties have a shared history of nearly 100 years as beloved landmarks in the community,” states...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council

Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sac.media

Former West Covina Mayor Looks To Take Back City Council Seat

Fredrick Sykes, the 71 year-old former mayor and councilperson of West Covina, is running for office where he was voted out of – Council District 5. The 2022 election in West Covina adds another chapter to the electoral rivalry between incumbent Tony Wu and Sykes. Wu defeated Sykes in the 2015 election by a margin of 0.3% of the vote.
WEST COVINA, CA
Sierra Sun

Law Review: Man falls to death from roof after drinking, parents sue

How would you feel if you owned a five-story apartment complex (like that’s gonna happen) and one of your tenants gets drunk, eats brownies laced with marijuana, goes up on the roof unbeknownst to you, slips and falls to his death … then sues you for maintaining a steep and slippery roof? As a property owner you would not feel so good. Nor did the YMCA of Glendale, California, owner of the apartment complex.
GLENDALE, CA
smobserved.com

Booster Shots Targeting Omicron to be Available in LA County Next Week

September 1, 2022 - Today, Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, announced that doses of the new booster shot targeting Omicron will be arriving in the county between September 6 and 9. The Federal Drug Agency has given Emergency Use Authorization of the new vaccine that can be given to anyone over age 12 who has not had a Covid vaccine within the past two months.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

Flatiron wins LA transport schemes worth $800m

Los Angeles has awarded two transportations projects worth a total of $800m to joint ventures involving Colorado-based civil engineer Flatiron. In the first, it will work with Californian contractor Myers & Sons to carry out a project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) on the Interstate-105, one of the main traffic arteries in the south of the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lapca.org

18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
LOS ANGELES, CA

