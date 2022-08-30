It. Hath. Cometh. With a full orchestra playing in our minds, summertime shenanigans will come to a close with the arrival of this Labor Day weekend. Street fairs and beach time might be at the forefront of your mind, so head on over to Fiesta Hermosa (Hermosa Beach) if you’d like to travel afar. OR you could just stay closer to home and enjoy some of the local happenings below, like the Hollywood Bowl’s annual weekend long tribute to master composer John Williams, the continuation of Cinecon 58 at the Hollywood Legion Theater, Street Food Cinema at the Autry, and the Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture, amongst others. Free music will also fill the evening air, as will the scent of delicious fares emanating from some of your favorite local food trucks. So go forth, my friends, and conquer!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO