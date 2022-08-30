ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, IA

Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area

OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
GRETNA, NE
Agriculture Online

Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution

A southwest Iowa ethanol plant has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for its repeated air emissions of excessive, cancer-causing compounds in the past five years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy is located just south of Council Bluffs in an industrial area...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Omaha fisherman snags 90 million-year-old fossil

OMAHA — Andy Moore had just tied a swim jig onto his line and was rushing to make the perfect cast, aiming directly into a weedy area along a rocky cliff on the Missouri River. His line missed the vegetation and snagged on a large rock upstream. The Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
Woodbine’s most affordable starter homes

Great building site just outside of Little Sioux. Power and city water/sewer already ran to property. private 1.72 acre lot, Several mature hardwood trees and fruit trees on the property, multiple outbuildings and the lot is adjacent to public hunting ground. The home on the property is not livable. property being sold as is.
WOODBINE, IA
Replacing 42nd Street bridge comes at a cost for South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Built in 1960, the two-part bridge on 42nd Street covering C and D streets, spanning Union Pacific tracks, is way past its time. Considered a structurally deficient bridge by the Federal Highway Administration, about 38,000 vehicles cross it just south of I-80 every day. For at least a year, they’re gonna shut it down.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
OMAHA, NE
CBPD: Body found in Missouri River Saturday identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A body was found by a boater floating in the Missouri River on Saturday around 2:45 p.m., according to Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). The body has been identified by fingerprints as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs. As this is an ongoing investigation,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Cheap Eats: Dirty Birds

Chicken is what's for brunch, lunch and dinner at Dirty Birds. As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports in this week's Cheap Eats, the owners are now serving up the same bird in a new home.
OMAHA, NE
First Wave of Residents Have Moved Out Of State-Run Glenwood Resource Center

(Glenwood) The exodus has begun from Glenwood Resource Center. More than 150 adults with profound disabilities were living there as of this spring, and the first set of residents moved out last week. Glenwood is scheduled to close in 2024. Iowa Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says 27 community providers have stepped forward as options for Glenwood residents. Glenwood’s closure follows a federal investigation of allegations that residents were being mistreated and were not getting adequate medical care.
GLENWOOD, IA
Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties

UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
UNION COUNTY, IA
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
OMAHA, NE
ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
DENISON, IA

