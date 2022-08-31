Yates and Sivakov forced to withdraw from Vuelta a España following COVID-19 positives

Simon Yates has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to withdraw from the Vuelta a España .

The BikeExchange-Jayco team leader was fifth overall at 4:50 behind race leader Remco Evenepoel after Tuesday’s time trial. He was targeting a podium finish in the hope of securing a haul of UCI ranking points as the Australian team fight to avoid relegation from the WorldTour.

The team said their medical team will carry out further testing to ensure the safety of other team riders and staff members.

"During the night our rider Simon Yates had some COVID-19 symptoms with a light fever and body aches," team doctor Dani Castillo said.

"We carried out a COVID-19 test this morning and unfortunately, he has returned a positive test result, and will therefore not be taking to the start line of today's 11th stage, with rider health and wellbeing our priority."

Later on Wednesday morning, Ineos Grenadiers announced that Pavel Sivakov had also returned a positive test and would not take the start of stage 11. The Frenchman lay ninth overall following Tuesday's time trial, 7:06 off the race lead.

"This morning Pavel Sivakov has returned a positive lateral flow and will not take to the start of stage 11 of the Vuelta a España in line with team and UCI protocols," read a statement issued by Ineos.

Yates and Sivakov are the first overall contenders to be forced out of the Vuelta a España due to COVID-19.

"F*** Covid… Luckily I'm asymptomatic and feeling well. Gutted to leave to boys early. Wishing you guys all the best to smash it, stay healthy and out of trouble!" Sivakov said on social media following news of his withdrawal.

Yates, the 2018 Vuelta champion, was also forced to quit the 2020 Giro d’Italia after catching COVID-19.

Just before the start of stage 11, an expected sprint stage to Cabo de Gata, Spanish squad Equipo Kern Pharma announced that three of their riders – Roger Adrià, Héctor Carretero, and Pau Miquel – had tested positive and left the race.

Tuesday saw Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), José Herrada (Cofidis), Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) and Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal) leave the race after testing positive following the positive tests and withdrawals of Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal) and Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) on Monday's rest day.

151 riders remain in the Vuelta, with 21 of the abandons so far due to positive COVID-19 tests.

