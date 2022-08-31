ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Ahwatukee Foothills News

Desert Vista falls in season opener to Madison in San Diego

Madison High School in San Diego simply had Desert Vista’s number Saturday afternoon in the Honor Bowl. They were faster on defense. They were more physical up front and overall dominated in nearly every facet of the game. The 35-0 loss for Desert Vista was one coaches and players...
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after San Diego State?

Arizona was an underdog against San Diego State on Saturday, but it did not take long for the Wildcats to show they were clearly better. Even when Arizona had a punt go off a player and result in a touchdown or Jayden de Laura threw an interception, the overall approach of the Wildcats never changed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Mountain Pointe cruises to season-opening win over Valley Vista

Lightning high in the skies around the West Valley stayed far away from Valley Vista Friday night, as the Monsoons were kept from a downpour off, and on the field. The Mountain Pointe Pride struck quickly, then went a bit dormant until a massive second quarter propelled them to a season-opening, 49-14, road win over the hosting Valley Vista Monsoon in Surprise.
SURPRISE, AZ
Thrillist

How to Have a Weed-Fueled Adventure in Phoenix, Arizona

The cannabis scene in Arizona is poppin’. There may not be the flash of Las Vegas dispensaries, but there’s unique destinations like the cannabis consumption-friendly Clarendon Hotel and a Scottsdale-Tempe location of Sunday Goods dispensaries that offers complimentary kombucha, cold brew, and drive-thru service. Phoenix event producer Cloth + Flame throws beautiful gourmet cannabis dinners in the desert, The state is booming in itself—multiple Arizona cities and towns are among the fastest growing in the nation.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
CHANDLER, AZ
The Spun

Look: College Football Team Just Blocked Its Own Punt

It's not every day you see a college football team block their own punt, but it was a very unfortunate series of events for Arizona on Saturday. Backed up into their own endzone, the Wildcats attempted to boot it out and create some space for their defense. But things didn't go as planned...
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Week 1: Friday Night Fever Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is here! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Sept. 2 here. Be a believer, catch the fever on YouTube! Subscribe to the 12News YouTube channel for more Friday Night Fever content. Arizona sports. The city of Phoenix is home to five major...
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Brenna Temple

Arizona warned of scorching temperatures

Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."
ARIZONA STATE
etxview.com

In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021

(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Arizona Daily Wildcat

White supremacist invited to address ASU student Republican club

An Arizona State University student Republican group is hosting known white supremacist Jared Taylor on the school’s campus Friday, Sept. 2. The visit has sparked community outcry and a planned protest. Taylor, despite being known for saying and publishing white supremacist and racist ideas, considers himself a “white advocate”...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Debate Ditchers: These 3 Popular Arizona Candidates Just Can’t Commit

Arizona's politicians have a new catchphrase: "It’s not up for debate." If you’ve cottoned to candidates exposing their political opinions and public policy proposals to potential voters, you’re in for a humdrum hangover between the primary and general elections this year. Candidates are flaking on public forums from Phoenix to Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
PHOENIX, AZ

