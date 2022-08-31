Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Associated Bank Announces Numerous Branch Closures, Including One in Manitowoc
Associated Bank has announced the upcoming closure of seven of its Wisconsin branches, including one in Manitowoc. The branch in the Manitowoc Festival Food store will be closing up, along with locations in Eau Claire, Madison, Marshfield, Schofield, Suamico, and Neenah. This will all go into effect on November 18th,...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Celebrates Retirees and Announces Major Expansion Project
The final large patch of grass in the 1600 block of Franklin Street will soon be no more as Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry has announced plans to expand. During their annual retiree breakfast yesterday morning (September 1st), roughly 50 former workers and members of the Schwartz family, who founded WAF in 1909, watched on as CEO Sachin Shivaram and Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels broke ground on the $20 million, 55,000 square foot expansion.
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
agupdate.com
Logging expo returns to Green Bay
The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo; it will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay. It’s the first time since 2010 that the event has been held. People are also...
agdaily.com
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
Fiscal Facts: Public sector workforce takes a hit
Amid a historically tight labor market, reports from Wisconsin’s largest public employee retirement systems show that between retirements and other exits, state and local employees left their jobs at record rates in 2021. While most of those workers have been replaced, the increase in turnover raises questions about the...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's July Commodity Prices
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during July in Wisconsin was $6.75 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 30-cents below the June price, but 71-cents above July 2021. Soybeans average $15.20 per bushel,...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR advises hunters to watch for CWD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With deer hunting season approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD is a highly infectious and fatal disease affecting Wisconsin’s deer population. Deer contract CWD through an infected animal’s saliva, urine or feces....
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County’s newest campground has a successful summer
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer. The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.
wtaq.com
Manitowoc Business Celebrates Growth
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc foundry is creating 80 jobs with its upcoming $20 million expansion. Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry announced their largest expansion Thursday with the groundbreaking of a 55,000 square-foot addition. WAF produces aluminum and copper-based alloy castings for a variety of industries. The expansion is intended...
wtaq.com
Special Honor Flights Planned Out Of Green Bay, Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ) – Wisconsin’s three major league sports joining forces to provide what they promise will be an unforgettable experience for veterans. The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks will host a Stars and Stripes Flight of Champions honor flights on October 8th. Honor flights...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’
You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers
Wisconsin is entering a boom cycle in renewable energy development. From utility-scale solar projects that will replace aging infrastructure to plans for the manufacturing of the needed component parts here, progress is now a question of “when?’”and “how?” instead of ”‘if?” Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Joe Biden […] The post The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
