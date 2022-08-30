5.67 Acres with a 4 BR home and a panoramic country view. A truly unique home with 19th century character incorporated with modern materials and conveniences. A fully equipped gourmet kitchen which includes a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, a replica antique stove, prep workstation w/ extra sink and adjoining elegant dining room. All appliances included. A central home fireplace adds great beauty to the home as well as being designed to be a very efficient heating source. The front livingroom opens into a very distinguished office w/ many built-ins. Music room, family room, 2 - 1/2 baths and a huge 29' x 15' laundry/craft room are all included on the main floor. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including the grand master suite with full bath, walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling.The level acreage site includes 7 outbuildings and has abundant wildlife. It is a pastoral setting with a great variety of mature trees. The school district has a tradition of excellence in academics,

WOODBINE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO