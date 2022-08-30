Read full article on original website
5.67 Acres with a 4 BR home and a panoramic country view. A truly unique home with 19th century character incorporated with modern materials and conveniences. A fully equipped gourmet kitchen which includes a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, a replica antique stove, prep workstation w/ extra sink and adjoining elegant dining room. All appliances included. A central home fireplace adds great beauty to the home as well as being designed to be a very efficient heating source. The front livingroom opens into a very distinguished office w/ many built-ins. Music room, family room, 2 - 1/2 baths and a huge 29' x 15' laundry/craft room are all included on the main floor. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including the grand master suite with full bath, walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling.The level acreage site includes 7 outbuildings and has abundant wildlife. It is a pastoral setting with a great variety of mature trees. The school district has a tradition of excellence in academics,
Great building site just outside of Little Sioux. Power and city water/sewer already ran to property. private 1.72 acre lot, Several mature hardwood trees and fruit trees on the property, multiple outbuildings and the lot is adjacent to public hunting ground. The home on the property is not livable. property being sold as is.
