ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

Mason Jar Ice Cream

Place cream, condensed milk, vanilla, and salt into the chilled jar. Beat with an electric hand mixer fitted with only one beater until thickened to the consistency of soft serve, 2 to 3 minutes, gradually increasing mixer speed from low to high. If desired, stir in any mix-ins with a long-handled spoon, making sure to leave at least 1/2 inch headspace. Seal the jar and freeze until hardened, about 4 hours.
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Easy Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Casserole

An easy, cheesy, saucy 30-minute meal that always hits the spot. For me and enchiladas, it was love at first bite. That’s no exaggeration — mole, Suiza, ranchero, basic cheese… If it’s an enchilada, I’m all in. I’m even all in on enchilada casserole, which is not at all traditional but requires no rolling and yet still gives you the same saucy experience. (More or less, anyway.) This Chicken Enchilada Casserole is one to turn to when you’re craving enchiladas but don’t want to put a lot of work into getting them. It’s easy and cheesy and crowd-pleasing thanks to its approachable flavors and simple prep and it’s sure to make it into your regular dinner rotation.
RECIPES
Wondermom

Grilled Stuffed Mushrooms with Cream Cheese

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. These Grilled Stuffed Mushrooms with Cream Cheese are the perfect appetizer for your next party! They’re easy to make and full of flavor. If you love easy appetizer recipes, then this is the recipe...
RECIPES
Boomer Magazine

Crunchy Bell Pepper Sandwiches

Patty Catalano of TheKitchn.com presents a delicious, healthy alternative to the traditional bread-focused sandwich: crunchy bell pepper sandwiches! For a picnic or lunchbox, no worries about soggy bread. Catalano includes a suggested sandwich filling recipe, too – but your options are as diverse as your taste buds!. Soggy bread...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Cheese Pizza#Pizza Dough#Food Drink
The Daily South

Southern Fried Cabbage

The Southern Living Test Kitchen described this Southern Fried Cabbage as a "super easy weeknight dinner," but they also agree that this would make the perfect side to any number of family meals, such as our Classic Beef Pot Roast. Even on its own, this fried cabbage recipe is a...
RECIPES
The US Sun

Can you put foil in an air fryer?

AIR FRYERS are a great option for food-lovers looking to reduce oil usage while getting the browning and crispiness of traditional frying. But can you put foil in an air fryer, and what are some of the best recipes you can make using the appliance?. Can you put foil in...
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Banana Cream Pie

Ree Drummond would agree that banana desserts aren't exactly everyone's favorite. However, there is certainly someone at your holiday table who would love a slice of banana bread or this banana cream pie. With a homemade pie crust, layers of thinly sliced banana, a vanilla custard filling and tons of whipped cream—it's a show-stopping pie recipe worthy of a place in your annual Thanksgiving feast!
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Crab Cake Burger

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This crab cake burger, made with plenty of crab, pimento, Old Bay seasoning, and a little egg, mayo, and crackers to bind, is an enduring summer classic. Adapted from Rebecca Bent | Burgers...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
12tomatoes.com

Southern Smothered Potatoes

When it comes to food, you can be sure that anything with the word ‘smothered’ in the title is going to be delicious. Why? It usually denotes a nice blanket of cheese, a generous layer of sauce, or a pretty nifty cooking method. With these Southern Smothered Potatoes, it’s that last option, BUT that cooking method also ends up giving you a savory, seasoned saucy result so you don’t need to top these with anything else. There are a million and one ways to cook a potato and most all of them are delicious, but this one is pretty hard to beat. Say hello to your new favorite side dish.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Air Fryer Grilled Cheese

Ooh, a grilled cheese sandwich—everyone makes them, and everyone loves them! It's the kind of recipe that doesn't really need a recipe. Take a couple of slices of bread, any kind of cheese, a little butter (or a lot!), and a hot skillet, and you're on your way to an easy dinner. But after testing this favorite sandwich in The Pioneer Woman air fryer, we've got a few tips and tricks to share on how to make a truly excellent, gooey, crispy, air fryer grilled cheese sandwich. (It might be one of our best air fryer recipes ever!)
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Rainbow Sheet Cake

Prepare Cake: Beat butter in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, about 30 seconds. Gradually add white sugar; beat until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat just until incorporated after each addition, about 1 minute total. Add vanilla and beat until combined, about 15 seconds. Scrape down sides and bottom of bowl using a flexible spatula.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Baked Beans with Ground Beef

Somewhere between a side dish and a meal, this sweet-and-savory baked bean dish features both bacon and a heaping amount of cooked ground beef. You can serve it alongside coleslaw, homemade cornbread, or your favorite meal from the barbecue. What's the Best Beef for Baked Beans with Ground Beef?. The...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits

Instead of spooning sauce on top of biscuits, this breakfast casserole bakes the biscuits right on top of the sausage-studded gravy. Smoked sausage, such as Conecuh, adds a rich smokiness to the white gravy. You can use regular sausage if you have it on hand, but consider sprinkling in a bit of smoked paprika to amp up those smoky flavors. For a bit of color, add handfuls of spinach; it'll wilt into silky threads that help give the gravy body.
RECIPES
Simplemost

You Can Hard-Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer—And It’s Really Fast

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The list of things you can cook in an air fryer just keeps getting...
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Orange-Cardamom Morning Buns

These fragrant morning buns are a great way to wake up. They're soft and tender, made with dough that's spiked with a hint of honey and vanilla extract. Honey goes into the buttery filling as well, which is flavored with orange zest, cinnamon, and cardamom. The filling is not only rolled up into the dough, but brushed on the baked buns as well, creating a delightfully gooey and sticky topping. The buns aren't too sweet, but if you'd like a little more sweetness, increase the amount of honey in the topping, or drizzle more on top. Serve the buns warm, with plenty of napkins and a mug of tea or coffee.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Zucchini, Corn, and Shrimp Flatbread

Store-bought naan flatbreads get toasty on the grill, layered with mascarpone cheese, sweet shrimp, juicy corn, and tender ribbons of fresh zucchini. Don't skimp on the garnish of smoked paprika — it adds a dash of vibrant color and enhances the smoky flavor. This recipe was inspired by a favorite combination of Wine Director Mikayla Cohen of Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia and New York City, who loves to match toasty flatbreads with a white wine — specifically, with Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend. "The creamy mascarpone base pairs perfectly with Keplinger Eldorado's blend of Viognier, Roussanne, and Grenache Blanc," she says.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Crispy Roasted Okra

This simple roasted okra recipe is one of my favorite ways to enjoy the earthy, delicious green pods. Whether you’ve been a bit skeptical, or you’re an okra evangelist, this quick and easy roasted okra recipe will surprise even the biggest naysayers. The end result is crispy, well-seasoned okra that makes the perfect side dish for everything from tender, juicy pork chops to perfectly baked salmon fillets.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies

Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Slow Cooker Angel Chicken

Some great recipes are all about cooking from scratch. This is not one of those recipes. This is about pairing chicken with five shortcut ingredients and your slow cooker and ending up with a delicious meal that took basically no effort from you. Maybe Slow Cooker Angel Chicken is named that way because it’s sent from heaven… or maybe because it’s plated over angel hair pasta. We’ll never know.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy