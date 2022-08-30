Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
Mason Jar Ice Cream
Place cream, condensed milk, vanilla, and salt into the chilled jar. Beat with an electric hand mixer fitted with only one beater until thickened to the consistency of soft serve, 2 to 3 minutes, gradually increasing mixer speed from low to high. If desired, stir in any mix-ins with a long-handled spoon, making sure to leave at least 1/2 inch headspace. Seal the jar and freeze until hardened, about 4 hours.
12tomatoes.com
Easy Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Casserole
An easy, cheesy, saucy 30-minute meal that always hits the spot. For me and enchiladas, it was love at first bite. That’s no exaggeration — mole, Suiza, ranchero, basic cheese… If it’s an enchilada, I’m all in. I’m even all in on enchilada casserole, which is not at all traditional but requires no rolling and yet still gives you the same saucy experience. (More or less, anyway.) This Chicken Enchilada Casserole is one to turn to when you’re craving enchiladas but don’t want to put a lot of work into getting them. It’s easy and cheesy and crowd-pleasing thanks to its approachable flavors and simple prep and it’s sure to make it into your regular dinner rotation.
Grilled Stuffed Mushrooms with Cream Cheese
Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. These Grilled Stuffed Mushrooms with Cream Cheese are the perfect appetizer for your next party! They’re easy to make and full of flavor. If you love easy appetizer recipes, then this is the recipe...
Crunchy Bell Pepper Sandwiches
Patty Catalano of TheKitchn.com presents a delicious, healthy alternative to the traditional bread-focused sandwich: crunchy bell pepper sandwiches! For a picnic or lunchbox, no worries about soggy bread. Catalano includes a suggested sandwich filling recipe, too – but your options are as diverse as your taste buds!. Soggy bread...
The Daily South
Southern Fried Cabbage
The Southern Living Test Kitchen described this Southern Fried Cabbage as a "super easy weeknight dinner," but they also agree that this would make the perfect side to any number of family meals, such as our Classic Beef Pot Roast. Even on its own, this fried cabbage recipe is a...
Can you put foil in an air fryer?
AIR FRYERS are a great option for food-lovers looking to reduce oil usage while getting the browning and crispiness of traditional frying. But can you put foil in an air fryer, and what are some of the best recipes you can make using the appliance?. Can you put foil in...
thepioneerwoman.com
Banana Cream Pie
Ree Drummond would agree that banana desserts aren't exactly everyone's favorite. However, there is certainly someone at your holiday table who would love a slice of banana bread or this banana cream pie. With a homemade pie crust, layers of thinly sliced banana, a vanilla custard filling and tons of whipped cream—it's a show-stopping pie recipe worthy of a place in your annual Thanksgiving feast!
leitesculinaria.com
Crab Cake Burger
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This crab cake burger, made with plenty of crab, pimento, Old Bay seasoning, and a little egg, mayo, and crackers to bind, is an enduring summer classic. Adapted from Rebecca Bent | Burgers...
I made 3-ingredient Buffalo wings in my air fryer, and I'm never using an oven again
The easy recipe for saucy chicken wings only calls for a few simple ingredients and is ready in less than 30 minutes. Here's how to make it.
12tomatoes.com
Southern Smothered Potatoes
When it comes to food, you can be sure that anything with the word ‘smothered’ in the title is going to be delicious. Why? It usually denotes a nice blanket of cheese, a generous layer of sauce, or a pretty nifty cooking method. With these Southern Smothered Potatoes, it’s that last option, BUT that cooking method also ends up giving you a savory, seasoned saucy result so you don’t need to top these with anything else. There are a million and one ways to cook a potato and most all of them are delicious, but this one is pretty hard to beat. Say hello to your new favorite side dish.
thepioneerwoman.com
Air Fryer Grilled Cheese
Ooh, a grilled cheese sandwich—everyone makes them, and everyone loves them! It's the kind of recipe that doesn't really need a recipe. Take a couple of slices of bread, any kind of cheese, a little butter (or a lot!), and a hot skillet, and you're on your way to an easy dinner. But after testing this favorite sandwich in The Pioneer Woman air fryer, we've got a few tips and tricks to share on how to make a truly excellent, gooey, crispy, air fryer grilled cheese sandwich. (It might be one of our best air fryer recipes ever!)
Allrecipes.com
Rainbow Sheet Cake
Prepare Cake: Beat butter in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, about 30 seconds. Gradually add white sugar; beat until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat just until incorporated after each addition, about 1 minute total. Add vanilla and beat until combined, about 15 seconds. Scrape down sides and bottom of bowl using a flexible spatula.
The Daily South
Baked Beans with Ground Beef
Somewhere between a side dish and a meal, this sweet-and-savory baked bean dish features both bacon and a heaping amount of cooked ground beef. You can serve it alongside coleslaw, homemade cornbread, or your favorite meal from the barbecue. What's the Best Beef for Baked Beans with Ground Beef?. The...
The Daily South
Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits
Instead of spooning sauce on top of biscuits, this breakfast casserole bakes the biscuits right on top of the sausage-studded gravy. Smoked sausage, such as Conecuh, adds a rich smokiness to the white gravy. You can use regular sausage if you have it on hand, but consider sprinkling in a bit of smoked paprika to amp up those smoky flavors. For a bit of color, add handfuls of spinach; it'll wilt into silky threads that help give the gravy body.
You Can Hard-Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer—And It’s Really Fast
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The list of things you can cook in an air fryer just keeps getting...
Orange-Cardamom Morning Buns
These fragrant morning buns are a great way to wake up. They're soft and tender, made with dough that's spiked with a hint of honey and vanilla extract. Honey goes into the buttery filling as well, which is flavored with orange zest, cinnamon, and cardamom. The filling is not only rolled up into the dough, but brushed on the baked buns as well, creating a delightfully gooey and sticky topping. The buns aren't too sweet, but if you'd like a little more sweetness, increase the amount of honey in the topping, or drizzle more on top. Serve the buns warm, with plenty of napkins and a mug of tea or coffee.
Zucchini, Corn, and Shrimp Flatbread
Store-bought naan flatbreads get toasty on the grill, layered with mascarpone cheese, sweet shrimp, juicy corn, and tender ribbons of fresh zucchini. Don't skimp on the garnish of smoked paprika — it adds a dash of vibrant color and enhances the smoky flavor. This recipe was inspired by a favorite combination of Wine Director Mikayla Cohen of Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia and New York City, who loves to match toasty flatbreads with a white wine — specifically, with Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend. "The creamy mascarpone base pairs perfectly with Keplinger Eldorado's blend of Viognier, Roussanne, and Grenache Blanc," she says.
Crispy Roasted Okra
This simple roasted okra recipe is one of my favorite ways to enjoy the earthy, delicious green pods. Whether you’ve been a bit skeptical, or you’re an okra evangelist, this quick and easy roasted okra recipe will surprise even the biggest naysayers. The end result is crispy, well-seasoned okra that makes the perfect side dish for everything from tender, juicy pork chops to perfectly baked salmon fillets.
thecountrycook.net
Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies
Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Angel Chicken
Some great recipes are all about cooking from scratch. This is not one of those recipes. This is about pairing chicken with five shortcut ingredients and your slow cooker and ending up with a delicious meal that took basically no effort from you. Maybe Slow Cooker Angel Chicken is named that way because it’s sent from heaven… or maybe because it’s plated over angel hair pasta. We’ll never know.
