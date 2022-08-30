All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Before I became a Spark Grill person, I was not a Grill Person at all. I grew up in the suburbs with a backyard—but no grill in sight. I was in college by the time my parents bought a little Weber, which sat in the garage and got wheeled out for the occasional burger night. Meanwhile I moved from a college dorm room to a series of airless NYC apartments, where the closest I got to grilling was roasting my ass on some fire escape grates.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO