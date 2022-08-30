Read full article on original website
When Ilaha Hosman of Scarsdale, New York, is asked for a peek into her pantry, she replies with a reasonable question: “Why are you so interested?” The answer is, we believe a family’s pantry holds the key to who they are. For the Hosmans, that pantry is full of Azerbaijani rose petals and tea leaves and a big box of RITZ, their cracker of choice for one of their family’s most beloved dishes.
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Before I became a Spark Grill person, I was not a Grill Person at all. I grew up in the suburbs with a backyard—but no grill in sight. I was in college by the time my parents bought a little Weber, which sat in the garage and got wheeled out for the occasional burger night. Meanwhile I moved from a college dorm room to a series of airless NYC apartments, where the closest I got to grilling was roasting my ass on some fire escape grates.
