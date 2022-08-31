Read full article on original website
The International 2022 hits $3 million prize pool, but Dota 2 fans aren’t happy with battle pass content
The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is finally over and fans are already snapping it up, which has seen The International 11’s prize pool shoot up to $3 million within just a handful of hours. But, that current layout of content and how Valve is structuring both the battle pass and its feed into that prize pool has left fans feeling an early sense of dread.
All new Sprays and their unlock levels in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass
The wait is finally over for Dota 2 fans as Valve released the 2022 battle pass. With each battle pass, comes great cosmetics and a new incentive for players to continue enjoying their favorite game, Dota 2. Like previous years, the 2022 battle pass features long-awaited arcanas, personas, and immortal...
Is the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass worth it?
There are always levels to a Dota 2 battle pass, both literally and metaphorically. Most of the time, the levels players actually care about involve how deep the content rabbit hole goes in regards to which Arcana, exclusive item sets, new features, and game modes are added as part of the battle pass. Content is king, and if it isn’t there, a portion of the playerbase might just decide to skip purchasing even the base battle pass.
How to get the Shadow Tracker in Fortnite
In Fortnite, players will come across various weapons of higher rarities that deal a ton of damage to the opponents. Most weapons are rotated at the start of every new season, and some popular guns from the previous chapters are often unvaulted. You will find most of these weapons as ground loot, in chests, and from Supply Drops. Similarly, there are a few weapons that you can purchase from NPCs from all across the map. You will need Gold Bars to purchase weapons from NPCs. We recommend saving up on Gold Bars before purchasing weapons from NPCs in Fortnite.
When does Part II of the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass release?
Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass is here, or at least its first half. Valve is applying a different release schedule for this year’s battle pass, dividing it into two parts. Though most of the new content arrived with the first part, there’s still a lot to unlock in the battle pass that will become available with part two. An arcana, new immortal skins, and even taunts will be locked until Part II starts.
The best Udyr counters in League of Legends
Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.
Are there New Creeps or Terrain in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass?
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is finally here. It’s packed with all sorts of content, including items, skins, sprays, taunts, and there’s more to come in the second part of the battle pass, which releases in Nov. But, after scrolling through all the battle pass levels to...
Dota 2 caster said ‘battle pass’ 16,905 times on Twitch to summon its release
Dota 2 fans have patiently waited for The International 2022 battle pass to be released for months. It finally happened on Sep. 1, and nobody wanted it more than beloved caster Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt. In a bid to will its release into existence, TeaGuvnor committed himself to the...
Everything coming in Part II of the Dota 2 battle pass
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is following a different release approach. For the first time ever, Valve divided the 2022 battle pass into two parts. The first chapter of the battle pass was released on Sept. 1, and players will have to wait for after The International for Part II.
All Faceless Void Arcana Ult combinations in Dota 2
Arcanas are the rarest form of cosmetics in Dota 2, alongside personas. They feature customized spell effects and voice lines which separate them from the rest of the cosmetics. Considering there’s a decent number of cosmetics with special spell effects, Valve tries its best to ensure they go well together....
When does Razor Arcana release in Dota 2?
The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass came to an end on Sept. 1. The pass was delivered with a medium-sized patch containing arcanas, immortals, and various cosmetics. The news of the battle pass spread like wildfire, and Dota 2’s player count surged to levels it hasn’t seen since 2020.
Dota 2 peaked at over 820,000 players with the battle pass release, highest since 2020
The battle pass marks the start of a special time for Dota 2 fans. It reminds all players that The International, the most prestigious Dota 2 event on the game’s competitive calendar, is quickly approaching. Though a lot was missing in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass, the player numbers still surged with the expectations and broke the game’s peak player count after two years.
G2 locks in a spot at the LEC Summer Split Grand Final after knocking down Rogue
The Kings match of the LEC Summer Split saw G2 Esports demolishing Rogue with a sweep 3-0. Thanks to unconventional drafts, great pick flexibility, and pitch-perfect synergy, G2 take down Rogue and move to their eleventh LEC Grand Finals, looking for a chance to win their tenth crown. The Samurais...
How to get the International 11 Collector’s Aegis in Dota 2
Dota 2’s battle pass is filled with cosmetics and various rewards. Like previous ones, the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is decked out with fantastic items that will make all players want to max it out before the pass expires on Jan. 12, 2023. There are a few to...
VALORANT Raw Accel: What is it and is it allowed?
In the battle for supremacy on the ranked ladder of VALORANT, you have to make use of every possible legal tool you can. For those looking to fine-tune their aim dynamically for every situation, look no further than the Raw Accel program. Raw Accel is a mouse acceleration program that...
The 10 best Overwatch skins of all time
It’s hard to believe, but it’s been six years since Overwatch launched. Over the years, it’s gained a huge amount of cosmetic items, as any good live service game should. From Summer Games to Winter Wonderland to the myriad number of challenges the game has seen, there are skins for just about every occasion scattered across the game’s roster.
Dota 2’s Faceless Void Arcana: All new model, effects, animations, more
The Faceless Void arcana was introduced to the game alongside the 2022 battle pass. Faceless Void was up against Spectre in an Arcana Vote in 2020. Though the elder one lost the vote, the Dota 2 community doesn’t forget its runner-ups. Alongside personas, arcanas are the most detailed cosmetic...
Crowd control in League of Legends: All types and effects
In League of Legends, hundreds of abilities can affect other units with crowd control effects, also known as CC. Crowd control effects will reduce the amount of control that the targeted unit will have on its ability to move, attack, cast spells, or reduce items, to varying degrees. With hundreds...
Why were Slurp Legends skins disabled in Fortnite?
At this point, Fortnite has over a thousand skins that allow players to take on virtually any role they want. But with the addition of new skins and mechanics, sometimes there are unintended errors that happen. When this occurs, Epic Games has to disable a cosmetic or other feature in the game when it gives players an unfair adventure, like right now with the Slurp Legends skins.
