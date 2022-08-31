ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rangers take home losing streak into matchup against the Astros

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Houston Astros (83-47, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (58-70, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-9, 2.97 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (10-4, 2.69 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -145, Rangers +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros looking to stop a three-game home skid.

Texas has gone 28-37 in home games and 58-70 overall. The Rangers have gone 9-27 in games decided by one run.

Houston is 83-47 overall and 40-27 on the road. The Astros are 37-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Astros are up 11-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager ranks second on the Rangers with 46 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Nate Lowe is 17-for-44 with a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 31 home runs while slugging .597. Alex Bregman is 10-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Astros: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Astros: Martin Maldonado: day-to-day (hand), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

