William Wallace
3d ago
Hidden money, say it ain’t so. The reason Republicans vote down these bills. Dems talk about one point and then hide their true agenda .
Reply(3)
212
Vee Mo
3d ago
This is how government works ! Get everybody on board and start adding provisions for stuff that is not even related or relatively close to the original document. Just like everything else slide some extra money in there.
Reply(1)
127
Terry Gandy
3d ago
if you want safer community's then arm your selves in our community no one bothers us because they are afraid they will be the ones to get hurt
Reply(4)
72
