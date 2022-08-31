Corruption involving contracts for personal protective equipment during the COVID pandemic in South Africa has been uncovered. Photo by Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty ImagesMore than two decades ago the South African government put in place a policy designed to redress racial imbalances in the country’s economy. But, as I suggest in a recent paper, the policy – known as broad-based black economic empowerment) – has been hijacked and repurposed by individuals and factions within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for the purpose of corruption and self-enrichment.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO