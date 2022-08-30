Read full article on original website
rockathletics.com
Rock and Shepherd play to 1-1 tie
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University men's soccer team tied Shepherd University, 1-1, Saturday in a non-conference contest at James Egli Field. The tie moves SRU's record to 1-2-1 overall this year while Shepherd claims a 1-1-2 record for the year. The Rock's offense was paced by...
rockathletics.com
Rock women's XC wins at Edinboro
EDINBORO, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University women's cross country team upset the No. 1 ranked team in the Atlantic Region and won the Doug Watts Open Saturday at Edinboro University. The Rock used a strong pack with all five scorers in the top nine places to post a...
rockathletics.com
Rock and Seton Hill finish in scoreless tie
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University women's soccer team played Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division opponent Seton Hill University to a scoreless draw Saturday at James Egli Field. The tie moves SRU's overall record to 1-1-2 and 0-1-1 in the PSAC West while Seton Hill's record...
rockathletics.com
Rock men take second at Edinboro meet
EDINBORO, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University men's cross country team placed second at the Doug Watts Open Saturday at Edinboro University. Hosting Edinboro ran away with the team title after sweeping the top seven spots in the race. The defending PSAC champions posted a perfect score of 15 points. Slippery Rock took second with 56 points, while Lake Erie was third with 72 points.
rockathletics.com
Rock XC to open season Saturday at Edinboro
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University men's and women's cross country teams will open the 2022 season Saturday at the Doug Watts Open at Edinboro University. Slippery Rock enters the season opener ranked No. 9 in the initial Atlantic Region rankings released by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Edinboro opens the season ranked No. 2 in the region.
rockathletics.com
No. 23 Rock rolls by Wayne State 42-10 in opener
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The 23rd ranked Slippery Rock University football team opened the 2022 season with a convincing 42-10 victory over Wayne State University in non-conference action Saturday night from Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. The Rock picked up a win in their season opener for the 13th straight year and...
rockathletics.com
Rock splits matches at Shark Invitational
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Slippery Rock University volleyball team capped off its time at the Shark Invitational Saturday by splitting a pair of matches. The Rock opened the day by defeating Shaw University in four sets (23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17) before losing to No. 23 Nova Southeastern University 25-21, 25-18, 25-22. The split moves The Rock's record to 2-5 overall while Shaw falls to 2-5 and tournament host Nova Southeastern improves to 6-1.
rockathletics.com
Rock hosts Shepherd for non-conference match
Slippery Rock has moved away from printed game programs for all sports in 2022-23. This page will serve as the "Digital Game Program" for this week's game. To navigate to all gameday info for any SRU home events this year, simply visit rockathletics.com/gameday or scan the QR code on the "Gameday Info" posters hanging in each facility.
rockathletics.com
Rock to open 2022 in South Carolina
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University field hockey team will embark on its 2022 season this weekend with a pair of non-conference, neutral site contests in Gaffney, South Carolina on the campus of Limestone University. The Rock first faces Pace University 11 a.m. Sunday followed by an...
rockathletics.com
Sep. 3, 2022
Last updated Sep. 3, 2022 11:30 AM PLACE TEAM POINTS PLACES OF FINISHERS AVG. TIME SPREAD 1 Edinboro 15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 26:25 0:24 2 Slippery Rock 56 8 9 11 13 15 16 18 27:38 1:38 3 Lake Erie 72 10 12 14 17 19 20 21 28:31 2:25 Individuals ID# PLACE FINISHER TIME PACE 1. Edinboro 713 1 Nick Amos, Sr 26:20 5:18 712 2 Eric Alu, Sr 26:20 5:18 720 3 Ward Ries, Sr 26:20 5:19 715 4 Danny Desmond, Sr 26:20 5:19 718 5 Jack Lacina, Sr 26:43 5:23 717 6 Cole Hanks, Jr 26:46 5:24 721 7 Conor Volk-Klos, Jr 26:47 5:24 Total Time = 2:12:03 Total Places = 15 2. Slippery Rock 754 8 Ethan Brentham, Sr 26:53 5:25 758 9 Troy Hart, Jr 27:02 5:27 757 11 Shannon Dooley, Sr 27:49 5:36 762 13 Devon Navaroli, Jr 27:55 5:38 760 15 Noah Johnson, So 28:31 5:45 763 16 Michael Novak, Fr 28:45 5:48 761 18 John Juszynski, Fr 28:56 5:50 Total Time = 2:18:10 Total Places = 56 3. Lake Erie 736 10 Mason White, So 27:33 5:33 729 12 Taye Gonzalez, Fr 27:52 5:37 732 14 David Perez, Fr 28:16 5:42 764 17 Harry Ross Hughes, Fr 28:54 5:50 731 19 Bryce Michaelis, Fr 29:58 6:02 734 20 Derek Rightnowar, So 30:34 6:10 733 21 Andrew Polcik, Fr 31:30 6:21 Total Time = 2:22:33 Total Places = 72 TEAM ID# PLACE SCORE FINISHER TIME PACE TEAM Top.
