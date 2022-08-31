ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

24/7 Wall St.

25 Fun Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend

The first line of the Steely Dan song “Reelin’ in the Years” – “Your everlasting summer and you can see it fading fast” – sums up the last gasp of summer as we head into Labor Day – a federal holiday since 1894, observed on the first Monday of September each year. (These are the […]
CELEBRATIONS
Everything Kaye!

Fall to-do list: Preparing for the winter season.

Labor Day always signals the Fall season. Hopefully, everyone is resting and spending time with family this holiday. As for me, I'll be writing but I've pulled out my check list for Fall. I live in a condo, so my list is a lot shorter than home owners. No matter what dwelling you live in, we should prepare our home for the winter season. Some of the things on my list, will probably already be on your list; so this will only be a reminder. Here's my list of things I do at the start of Fall (before I start my canning). Also a bonus... Here is my blog for spring season if you missed it from my blog- Everything Kaye! Spring: Be inspired AT HOME.

