Williamson County, TX

CBS Austin

Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
JUNCTION, TX
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
TEXAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
B106

Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals

We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Round Rock man sentenced to 10 years for fraud schemes

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock man was sentenced to 120 months in prison and has to pay $633,520 in restitution for his role in a money laundering scheme. According to court documents, on May 18, 2021, 37-year-old Egerongbe Okanlawon Azeez Egerongbe, aka Tony Kunle, Alex Tohee, of Round Rock, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
ROUND ROCK, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made after brief Gatesville ISD lockdown

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made after a suspicious vehicle led to a brief lockdown within the Gatesville Independent School District on Thursday. The district posted on social media and notified faculty and staff that some of the high school students were returning from...
GATESVILLE, TX
wilco.org

Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event Sept. 24

Williamson County and Waste Management are hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williamson county Expo Center, 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, Taylor. The event is open to residents of Williamson County only. For a list of items you can bring or not bring, click here. For more information, call 512-759-8881, option 4. Please remember, long wait times are possible. Stay in your vehicle and let volunteers unload your car. Please, only go through the line once and bring products in original containers if possible.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

