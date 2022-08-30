Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
Murder suspects sit in Hays County Jail for years at a time
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It has been almost six years since Lamount Harvey was charged with capital murder. Still, no trial date has been set. That has made life hard for Harvey’s wife, Tracey. The delay has Tracey questioning whether someone is still innocent until proven guilty. “We...
Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
Bugged Out: Killeen, Texas Newspaper Being Sued By Department of Labor
The Killeen Daily Herald, a newspaper serving the Killeen, Texas area since 1890, is currently facing a lawsuit. The United States Department of Labor has announced they are suing Frank Mayborn Enterprises Inc., who owns the Daily Herald. The reasoning for the lawsuit is an alleged firing of a employee for reporting a health and safety violation.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
dailytrib.com
Developer bringing illegal subdivision into compliance with Burnet County rules
A meeting between the developer, original landowner, a Burnet County commissioner, and about eight angry purchasers of large lots in a new, but illegal, subdivision could lead to the happy sound of construction. The question is when. “It’s possible permits could be issued in 60 days,” said Burnet County Precinct...
KWTX
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals
We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
Lampasas, Milam Counties upgraded to high COVID risk in CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock man sentenced to 10 years for fraud schemes
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock man was sentenced to 120 months in prison and has to pay $633,520 in restitution for his role in a money laundering scheme. According to court documents, on May 18, 2021, 37-year-old Egerongbe Okanlawon Azeez Egerongbe, aka Tony Kunle, Alex Tohee, of Round Rock, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Judge reduces $67 million award in fatal shooting of Landon Nobles by APD
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge slashed a record-high award the City of Austin was set to pay the family of a man who was killed by Austin police in 2017. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Stateman, the judge cut the amount in the case from $67 million to just over $8 million.
fox44news.com
Arrest made after brief Gatesville ISD lockdown
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made after a suspicious vehicle led to a brief lockdown within the Gatesville Independent School District on Thursday. The district posted on social media and notified faculty and staff that some of the high school students were returning from...
Round Rock man gets 10 years in prison for multi-million dollar fraud scheme
The U.S. Attorney's Office said a federal judge sentenced a Round Rock man to 10 years in prison for his role in a multi-million dollar scheme.
News Channel 25
Footage released of Central Texas pursuit where female driver held at gunpoint
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's some of the craziest and rawest police body-camera footage in recent memory. Late Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police released dramatic footage from an officer-involved shooting on I-35 Sunday night. In the footage, police rush to rescue a woman being held hostage inside a car...
wilco.org
Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event Sept. 24
Williamson County and Waste Management are hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williamson county Expo Center, 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, Taylor. The event is open to residents of Williamson County only. For a list of items you can bring or not bring, click here. For more information, call 512-759-8881, option 4. Please remember, long wait times are possible. Stay in your vehicle and let volunteers unload your car. Please, only go through the line once and bring products in original containers if possible.
Samsung hosting job fair at Williamson County Expo Center
As it prepares to open its new plant in Taylor, Samsung Austin Semiconductor plans to hold a job fair Thursday.
Suspect in custody following Wimberley police incident
Police activity in Wimberley has closed several roads as Hays County sheriff's deputies respond to a person refusing to cooperate with authorities.
Texas area ranked among best places in US for remote work
Remote work is becoming ever-so-popular in corporate America and around the country more and more employees are seeking out remote or hybrid jobs instead of in-office jobs.
