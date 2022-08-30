Williamson County and Waste Management are hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williamson county Expo Center, 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, Taylor. The event is open to residents of Williamson County only. For a list of items you can bring or not bring, click here. For more information, call 512-759-8881, option 4. Please remember, long wait times are possible. Stay in your vehicle and let volunteers unload your car. Please, only go through the line once and bring products in original containers if possible.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO