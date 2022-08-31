Pratto leads Royals against the White Sox after 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (53-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-66, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-9, 5.62 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -193, Royals +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox after Nick Pratto had four hits against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Chicago is 63-66 overall and 30-35 in home games. White Sox hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Kansas City is 53-77 overall and 21-40 in road games. The Royals are 21-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Royals are up 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 18 doubles and 12 home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 12-for-29 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 22 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 13-for-39 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .251 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Royals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (knee), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.