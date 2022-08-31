ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Pratto leads Royals against the White Sox after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Kansas City Royals (53-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-66, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-9, 5.62 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -193, Royals +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox after Nick Pratto had four hits against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Chicago is 63-66 overall and 30-35 in home games. White Sox hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Kansas City is 53-77 overall and 21-40 in road games. The Royals are 21-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Royals are up 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 18 doubles and 12 home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 12-for-29 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 22 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 13-for-39 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .251 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Royals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (knee), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Cron hits 25th home run, Rockies rally for 8-4 win over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh for Colorado, and C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer in the ninth to give the Rockies an 8-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday. Rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, TJ Friedl homered twice and Jonathan India hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati. Rockies starter German Marquez (8-10) allowed just one hit through the first five innings — Friedl’s solo homer to lead off the fourth. Friedl went deep off Marquez again in the sixth for his first career multi-home run game, making the score 2-0. “German was efficient. He just made two mistakes,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He set a great tone.”
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Surging Blues Jays edge Pirates 4-3 to complete 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Hernandez lined a shot up the middle against Duane Underwood Jr. (1-5) with two outs to push Toronto in front and the bullpen did the rest. The Blue Jays improved to a season-best 14 games over .500 (73-59) to maintain their hold on the third and final wild-card spot in the American League. Toronto begins a four-game series against surprising Baltimore — which is chasing the Blue Jays for a postseason berth — starting Monday at Camden Yards. Hernandez and Christian Kirk had two hits apiece for Toronto, which has won five of six and 12 of 17. Cavan Biggio hit his fifth home of the season and second in five days for the Blue Jays.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Twins place RHP Mahle back on IL with shoulder inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, raising questions about their rotation during a difficult stretch. Mahle left Saturday night’s 13-0 loss at the Chicago White Sox because of shoulder inflammation. He was charged with four runs and five hits in two innings in his fourth start since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati. The 27-year-old Mahle was activated from the IL before the game after previously being sidelined by shoulder inflammation. “I wouldn’t want to close the book on his season,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Is there an opportunity for him to come back and pitch? Maybe. But we have to learn a lot more before then.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
The Associated Press

Wong hits 1st MLB homer, Red Sox lose Pivetta, beat Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers’ season-worst sixth straight loss. Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras’ comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. “Yeah, that was pretty frustrating. I felt pretty good tonight,” said Pivetta, who leads the staff with 27 starts, the only member of the rotation who hasn’t missed a start this season. After the game, though, he wasn’t sure if he would make his next start.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy