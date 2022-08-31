Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with attempted murder after fight on commercial bus
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 37-year-old Albany man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after the August 26th attack that occurred on a commercial bus traveling on the Thruway. Maleek Phillips was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two plead guilty to weapons possession in Newburgh gun cases
GOSHEN – Two Newburgh residents pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to criminal possession of a weapon. Under the plea agreement, Deon Patterson, 23, will serve 11 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision and Deandre Peacock, 22, will serve nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Inmate charged with attacking corrections officer, other inmate
KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Kerhonkson man on charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges against Dominic Bagley stem from an alleged August 28 attempted attack by an inmate at the county jail on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
New City Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit
A 22-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of driving while intoxicated at more than two times the legal limit. Troopers pulled a vehicle over on I-87 in the Albany County town of Bethlehem for vehicle and traffic violations at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, New York State Police said.
Haverstraw Man Heading to Prison for 14 Years in Child Assault Case
by Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town of Ulster man charged with murder in death of woman
LAKE KATRINE – A 49-year-old Town of Ulster man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found on September 1 at about 8:20 a.m. in a wooded area off Eastern Parkway in the Town of Ulster. Police said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ulster man facing murder charge in death of woman who police say was his friend
ULSTER − A 49-year-old town of Ulster man has been accused in the death of a woman identified by town police as a friend. Police Chief Kyle S. Berardi identified the suspect as Johnny Amaro. He was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday following a daylong investigation. According to Berardi,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County man gets prison sentence for insurrection crimes
WASHINGTON DC – Thomas Webster, 56, a former US Marine and retired NYPD officer, was sentenced to prison on Thursday for his role in the January 6, 2021 storming of the capitol. Webster, a resident of the Village of Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Assistant...
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Yonkers Teacher Charged After Inappropriate Relationship With 17-Year-Old Student
Yonkers, NY – A teacher at Saunders Trades and Technical High School in Yonkers has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ulster Man Who Tried To Jump From Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge Arrested For Murder, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man who had attempted to jump from a bridge has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman whose body was found in a wooded area. Johnny Amaro, age 49, of the town of Ulster, was arrested and charged with felony murder around 11:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1.
NJ superintendent arrested for punching woman in the head, fighting man who intervened
The superintendent for Lodi Public Schools was arrested for punching a woman in the head and fighting a man who tried to intervene, according to court records obtained by NJ.com.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Second victim in Thursday’s shooting surfaces at hospital
POUGHKEEPSIE – Another victim of Thursday afternoon’s Mansion Street shooting was located at MidHudson Regional Hospital later that afternoon. When city police arrived at the Mansion Street scene they found an uncooperative woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. No other victims were located at the scene.
Bergen County superintendent charged with assault
Douglas Petty, a Bergen County school district superintendent, has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought a man in Seaside Heights.
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
Middletown woman sentenced to 12 years for assaulting infant granddaughter
A Middletown woman convicted of assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man charged with grand larceny in Sullivan County
ROCK HILL – A Middletown man has been arrested by State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Wurtsboro on a felony charge of grand larceny. An investigation by State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office found that Andrew Concors, 62, owns Sports Nuts Inc., a boating and marine shop in Rock Hill.
Two Airlifted In Sussex County Crash
Two people were airlifted to the hospital and one person taken by ambulance after a crash in Sussex County on Labor Day Weekend, authorities said. A vehicle went off the road on County Road 519 in Green Township and struck a tree near milepost 57.7 around 2:50 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
Comments / 2