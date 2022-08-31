ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Man charged with attempted murder after fight on commercial bus

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 37-year-old Albany man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after the August 26th attack that occurred on a commercial bus traveling on the Thruway. Maleek Phillips was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two plead guilty to weapons possession in Newburgh gun cases

GOSHEN – Two Newburgh residents pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to criminal possession of a weapon. Under the plea agreement, Deon Patterson, 23, will serve 11 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision and Deandre Peacock, 22, will serve nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Inmate charged with attacking corrections officer, other inmate

KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Kerhonkson man on charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges against Dominic Bagley stem from an alleged August 28 attempted attack by an inmate at the county jail on...
KERHONKSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town of Ulster man charged with murder in death of woman

LAKE KATRINE – A 49-year-old Town of Ulster man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found on September 1 at about 8:20 a.m. in a wooded area off Eastern Parkway in the Town of Ulster. Police said...
ULSTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County man gets prison sentence for insurrection crimes

WASHINGTON DC – Thomas Webster, 56, a former US Marine and retired NYPD officer, was sentenced to prison on Thursday for his role in the January 6, 2021 storming of the capitol. Webster, a resident of the Village of Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Assistant...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Second victim in Thursday’s shooting surfaces at hospital

POUGHKEEPSIE – Another victim of Thursday afternoon’s Mansion Street shooting was located at MidHudson Regional Hospital later that afternoon. When city police arrived at the Mansion Street scene they found an uncooperative woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. No other victims were located at the scene.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man charged with grand larceny in Sullivan County

ROCK HILL – A Middletown man has been arrested by State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Wurtsboro on a felony charge of grand larceny. An investigation by State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office found that Andrew Concors, 62, owns Sports Nuts Inc., a boating and marine shop in Rock Hill.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Two Airlifted In Sussex County Crash

Two people were airlifted to the hospital and one person taken by ambulance after a crash in Sussex County on Labor Day Weekend, authorities said. A vehicle went off the road on County Road 519 in Green Township and struck a tree near milepost 57.7 around 2:50 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

