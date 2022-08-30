Read full article on original website
Eagles Begin 2022 in Win Column with Victory Over Tennessee State
The Eastern Washington University football team played host to Tennessee State in the season-opener at Roos Field today (Sept. 3) in the first-ever matchup between the two foes. The Eagles begin the season in the win column following a 36-29 victory, improving to 1-0 while the Tigers, out of the Ohio Valley Conference, fall to 0-1. Redshirt seniorGunner Talkington entered the game with five career touchdown passes and matched that in the contest today. In his second career start, he threw two to Efton Chism III, plus one to Nolan Ulm, Robert Mason III and the Blake Gobel. Talkington completed 29 of his 46 pass attempts with 348 yards through the air. He also was the team's leading rusher with 60 yards.
Eagles' Comeback Falls Short Against Jackrabbits
It was another hard-fought game in Brookings, S.D. this morning, as Eastern Washington volleyball dropped its second matchup against South Dakota State, 2-3. After trailing 0-2, the Eagles rallied to force a fifth set, but could not complete the comeback. "I'm very pleased with how we responded in the third...
Pattison's score gives Eagles win over Pioneers
Eastern Washington earned the win this evening over the University of Denver on a crazy, windy day. In the 82nd minute, Chloe Pattison scored to put the Eagles on top and secure the win, 1-0. "It's awesome and it breaks the seal a little bit," head coach Missy Strasburg said....
Brustad's Career Night Powers Eagles Past Jackrabbits
There was nothing but smiles for Eastern Washington volleyball on Friday night, as they defeated South Dakota State, 3-2. Junior Sage Brustad powered the win with a career-high 22 kills, while hitting .210 in the game. "Our team showed a lot of poise tonight against a solid team in South...
