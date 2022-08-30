The Eastern Washington University football team played host to Tennessee State in the season-opener at Roos Field today (Sept. 3) in the first-ever matchup between the two foes. The Eagles begin the season in the win column following a 36-29 victory, improving to 1-0 while the Tigers, out of the Ohio Valley Conference, fall to 0-1. Redshirt seniorGunner Talkington entered the game with five career touchdown passes and matched that in the contest today. In his second career start, he threw two to Efton Chism III, plus one to Nolan Ulm, Robert Mason III and the Blake Gobel. Talkington completed 29 of his 46 pass attempts with 348 yards through the air. He also was the team's leading rusher with 60 yards.

CHENEY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO