Read full article on original website
Related
cityandstateny.com
A toss-up looms in the changing 19th Congressional District
On Aug. 23, Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan surprised New York and the rest of the nation with his victory in the special election for the 19th Congressional District. Many expected Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro to win the seat. Pundits called it a bellwether race, an indication that Democrats may perform better than expected in the November midterms.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Health Department to retain office in Sullivan County
LIBERTY – The State Health Department will be leasing a portion of the Sullivan County Public Health building in Liberty. The agreement follows the state’s announced move of the Monticello office to Middletown. Sullivan lawmakers balked at the decision to relocate, maintaining it would be a detriment to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Kingston common councilman named ARPA manager
KINGSTON – Mayor Steven Noble has hired Bill Reynolds as project manager to oversee Kingston’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. “With his many years of both state and local government experience, he will ably oversee the numerous projects that will be funded and come to fruition as result of the Federal infusion,” said Noble.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Big turnout for Sullivan County meeting on state gun laws
Sullivan County legislators called a special meeting to hear from community members and brief them about the new gun laws signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this summer that took effect this week. Some expressed frustration during a public comment period. “All the gun violence seems to happen in gun-free...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
More affordable housing coming to Ulster County
More affordable housing is coming to Ulster County, and it will start with a building no longer in use. The former Ulster County Jail is being demolished and rebuilt into an affordable housing complex. “We know the cost of everything, food, gas, certainly housing and health care are up. We...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County accepting applications for discretionary contracts from non-profits
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature will be accepting applications for the 2023 Legislative Discretionary Contract Program from eligible not-for-profit agencies. The purpose of the application process is to identify local entities, including community and not-for-profit organizations throughout the county, that have specific needs or countywide significance by tying applications to identified county and municipal goals.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Size of Napanoch fire shrinking
NAPANOCH – The forest fire that has been burning for a week in the Napanoch area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve is getting smaller. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said late Friday it is currently estimated at 163 acres in size, down from the 270 acres burning just two days ago.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Catskill Center supports Belleayre Unit Management Plan
ARKVILLE – The Catskill Center has announced its support of the 11 management actions proposed in the Draft Amendment to the 2015 Belleayre Mountain Ski Center Unit Management Plan. The Catskill Center supports the proposed actions as necessary and important improvements for the ski center to remain an attractive...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan Legislature reaffirms Second Amendment right to bear arms
MONTICELLO – In light of the amended state law related to carrying a concealed weapon by a licensed individual, the Sullivan County Legislature voted on Thursday reaffirmed that right. The resolution says that the state recently passed legislation that further restricts the rights of a lawful gun owner with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eight Hudson Valley fire departments split $1.6 million in FEMA funds
WASHINGTON – Eight fire departments in Dutchess, Orange and Westchester counties will share $1.6 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The funding will be used to purchase essential equipment, boost training and provide firefighters the support they need to keep...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County’s police liaison retires
GOSHEN – Craig Cherry, Orange County’s deputy Emergency Services commissioner and liaison with local police departments, has retired after 47 years of public service. He served in his latest role with the county for 15 years. Prior to that he worked in the Port Jervis City Police Department...
Mid-Hudson News Network
SUNY Sullivan receives $700,000 from state to beef up health studies
LOCH SHELDRAKE – SUNY Sullivan is the recipient of a $700,000 grant from the State Assembly Democratic majority. The funds will be used to improve and expand health studies programs by updating facilities and improving access to technologies. The upgrades will benefit programs for certified nursing assistants, licensed practical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazing & Modernized 150-Year-Old House for Sale in Ulster County
The Hudson Valley is like a living museum. From towns founded before the Declaration of Independence was signed to canals that helped shape the entire northeast, there's something cool (and beautiful) everywhere you look. A new real estate listing in Rifton, NY is no exception. Historic Home in Rifton, NY.
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters volunteer to keep Dutchess Stadium safe
FISHKILL – The Chelsea Fire Company, comprised solely of volunteers, is the department that keeps Dutchess Stadium safe during every game that has a fireworks show, and does it at no charge to the Hudson Valley Renegades. Fire Chief Ryan McCluskey told Mid-Hudson News that the 2022 Renegades season...
westchestermagazine.com
What to Do for Labor Day Weekend in Westchester County
Westchester has a lot to offer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled a list of events and activities to keep you and your family entertained over the next few days. Calling all gamers! The Westchester Gaming Group will be holding its WGGCon this weekend at Croton Point Park. Kicking off on Friday, there will be a hot dog cart at 6 p.m., and the movie What We Do in the Shadows will show after dark. Saturday’s festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with a barbecue, game auction, and s’mores. Bright and early on Sunday, attendees can run the Croton Point Pointless 5K to get their heart rate up. Gamers are encouraged to pack their favorite games to play! Check out the website for the full schedule of activities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Out-of-state drug dealer set free by Beacon judge
BEACON – A suspected drug dealer from Massachusetts was arrested after a raid in Beacon on Wednesday by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The subject, Stephon Graham, with a lengthy criminal history, was released on his own recognizance by Beacon City Court Judge Gregory Johnston. The task force...
State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY
We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
Ulster County wildfire still burning after nearly 1 week
KERHONKSON, N.Y. -- A large effort is underway to contain a wildfire in Ulster County that's been burning for nearly a week.Multiple local, state and federal agencies have been battling the wildfire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.Authorities say a lightning strike caused the fire on Saturday.Black Hawk and state police helicopters have dumped 600 gallons of water in dozens of buckets to help contain the flames."At this time, there is no threat to structures. There was one hunting cabin up, way up at the top, and we saved it. So that's... There has been no loss of actual structures, lives. Lives are not threatened at this time. We are pretty certain that we'll be able to contain it so that does not occur," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday.The fire has already burned through at least 270 acres of the preserve.
Gov. Hochul visits first responders working to contain Napanoch Point fire
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Ulster County Thursday visiting the army of first responders working to contain several fires.
Comments / 1