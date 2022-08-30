The Frankenmuth Eagles Junior Varsity football team defeated the Swan Valley Vikings 35 – 6 at the Eagles home field. Swan Valley took the opening kickoff and marched down to the Eagles 3 yard line but the Eagle defense stood tall keeping the Vikings out of the endzone. On the ensuing Eagle drive, the offense went 91 yards on 11 plays and scored with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter on a Kobbi Ke 1 yard run and Aiden Labissoniere added the first of five PAT’s. Early in the 2nd quarter, Frankenmuth upped the score to 14 – 0 on a short drive after Ke recovered a fumble and Labissoniere scored from 1 yard out. Midway through the 2nd quarter, Hagen Wascher scored on a 8 yard scamper to up the leqad to 21 – 0. With 14 seconds remaining in the opening half, Labissoniere connected with Wascher on a 7 yard TD pass play and Frankenuth took a commanding 28 – 0 lead into halftime. The lone score in the 3rd quarter was a Swan Valley 1 yard TD run by Jamison Pelt and with the failed PAT the score stood at 28 – 6 entering the final quarter. On the second play of the 4th quarter Donovan Hatch scored for the Eagles on a 4 yard run and the Eagles lead by the 35 – 6 finals score. The Eagle offense tallied 328 yards of offense as the defense held the Vikings to 154 total yards. Labissoniere was the leading rusher with 159 yards on 13 attempts. He also was a perfect 4 of 4 passing for 71 yards. The leading tacklers for the Eagles were Jake Bennett and Jonathon Britton with 9 tackles each. The 2 – 0 JV Eagles will travel to Birch Run next Thursday, September 8 for a 6:00pm game time contest.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO