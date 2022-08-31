Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 things to do when visiting Falmouth
From beaches to biking to baseball. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in this survey or via email at [email protected].
New Bedford Mayor Reveals the Cost of Joining the MBTA
Mayor Jon Mitchell is urging voters to support a question on November's ballot that would have New Bedford become a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) community. Voters must vote to join the MBTA before South Coast Rail can chug into town as planned next year. Mitchell tells me he was...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who spends his days giving to community hits on $4,000,000 instant game ticket
If you believe in karma, this story may just be for you as a man who spends his days giving back to his community is now a millionaire. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Richard Bonanno has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Mayhem” $10 instant ticket game.
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace
This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Body of missing boater found in harbor on Cape Cod, officials say
HARWICH, Mass. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near his boat in Harwich, Massachusetts. Harwich police and fire officials said the man was reported missing by family and friends at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The man had last been seen Friday night as he headed to his boat, which was docked in Saquatucket Harbor, to prepare for a fishing trip with family and friends planned for Saturday morning.
capecod.com
Nantucket Doubles Down on Fire Chief Selection
NANTUCKET – Nantucket town officials are doubling down on their choice of Michael Cranson as the next Fire Chief following backlash from some residents, including the families of fire station staff. The town outlined its decision making process in a recently-released statement that follows several public meetings where residents...
capecod.com
8 people including 4 children safe after vessel gounds on Collier’s Ledge
OSTERVILLE – Eight people including 4 children are safe after their vessel grounded on Collier’s Ledge around 9 PM Saturday. The Barnstable Harbormaster along with Hyannis and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire boats all responded to the call for assistance. The Harbormaster was able to bring the people onto his vessel and safely to shore. No injuries were reported. A commercial salvage company was attempting to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured after falling from a bicycle in Provincetown. It happened about 12:40 PM Saturday on Provincelands Road near the rotary. The victim reportedly suffered serious trauma to his ankle. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Provincelands Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury
Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
capecod.com
Sandy Neck Beach Reopened to Swimming
BARNSABLE – Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable has been reopened to swimming. The pond was closed Wednesday due to elevated bacteria counts, but has since tested below safety thresholds. Pet advisory signage will also be removed from North Pond and Long Pond following decreased cyanobacteria levels. Hinckley Pond remains...
capecod.com
Chatham Wrestles with Hand Watering Ban Amid Critical Drought
CHATHAM – Chatham officials are wrestling with how to further reduce water use as the Cape Cod region continues to struggle with drought conditions. Public Works Director Thomas Temple said the recent critical drought declaration by the state urges communities to take up stricter conservation policies, including a potential ban on hand watering.
yesterdaysisland.com
What You Call an Islander with 3 Jobs
I have books. Hundreds of books. In early September, I return to the classroom and look at all of those things that I haven’t changed, as well as all of those things that I have. The chalk board got covered with a dry erase board which is now covered by screen for my computer projector. Many of the posters are the same. Some are under glass (“Tracy’s World”) but some, like the Ghastlycrumb Tinies and the “Flensing of a Corrupt Judge” remain as they have been for over twenty years, just with more holes in the corners. The room is, of course, lined with books.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
September Fun Events on the SouthCoast
Around the SouthCoast, September is still warm and summerish, and a perfect time of year to celebrate the end of the sunny season, with everything from live outdoor concerts to food truck feasts. Check out a sampling of events I've selected, starting Friday, September 2, with a free outdoor concert...
capecod.com
Chatham Harbormaster assists stroke victim on fishing boat
CHATHAM – At approximately 10:06 AM Friday, the Chatham Harbormaster Office received a report from Chatham Fire Department of a possible stroke victim on a 26’ fishing vessel 14 miles east of Chatham. Deputy Harbormaster Holm and Chatham Fire Captain Higgins and Firefighter Fietz responded from the Fish Pier in the H-27 response boat and arrived on scene 5 miles east of the Chatham South Inlet at 10:43 AM. The Chatham Fire personnel were transferred over to the vessel and conducted an evaluation of the victim. He was then transported over to the H-27 and brought into the Chatham Fish Pier where he was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience
Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
capecod.com
School bus crashes into tree in Harwich
HARWICH – A school bus reportedly crashed into a utility pole on Bay Road in Harwich just before 5:30 PM Wednesday. There were no students on Monomoy Regional School District bus. The driver was extricated and taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition contributed to the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Painting Scheduled on Bridge Over Rt. 6 in Brewster
BREWSTER – Crews with MassDOT will be in Brewster starting Tuesday, September 6 to paint the bridge that brings Freemans Way over Route 6. Work will be done on weekdays along the Lawrence B. Doyle Bridge between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The work is scheduled to wrap up on May 26, 2023.
savebuzzardsbay.org
Master of the Fishermen’s Clambake
Nothing says New England like a clambake, and no event upholds that tradition better than the annual Fishermen’s Clambake in Westport. Just like an orchestra needs a maestro, a successful clambake needs a bakemaster. The maestro of the Fishermen’s Clambake is Jeff LaValley, who has been master of the bake for many years. Looking forward to this year’s Clambake on September 18th at Buzzards Bay Brewing in Westport, we decided to interview our bakemaster for a little history and a lot of insight into what makes the Fishermen’s Clambake so great.
capecod.com
Missing boater’s body recovered at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that Harwich Police requested them to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 AM Saturday morning to assist searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning was last seen Friday night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
Comments / 0