HARWICH PORT - Divers have recovered the body of a man believed to have fallen overboard at Saquatucket Harbor overnight. Rescuers were called to the harbor shortly before 4 a.m. to search for the man, who was last seen Friday night when he was headed for the harbor to prepare his boat for a family fishing trip Saturday. A brief search of the area led officials to believe that the man might have fallen in the water; in response, they activated the regional dive team.

HARWICH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO