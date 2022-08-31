120 YEARS ON THE GRIDIRON: SSU players, fans gear up for another season cheering on ‘Savannah’s Football Team’

Read full article on original website
Recruiting Spotlight: Statesboro vs. Effingham County
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Another Game of the Week means another target-rich environment for potential recruits! This week’s game pits Effingham County against their rivals from across the Ogeechee River, the Statesboro Blue Devils. Both of these schools have a history of sending their kids to the next level, and we anticipate that at least […]
WRDW-TV
Aquinas grids out tough win against Savannah Country
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aquinas Fighting Irish are no strangers to success, and through two games, their offense has been putting on a clinic. We stopped by Aquinas to learn more about how this team has made lighting up the scoreboard look easy. The scoring starts with the relationship...
wtoc.com
Hampton Co. community honors MLB star John Dwight Smith
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County community is honoring the man who they say put their community on the map. John Dwight Smith passed away at the age of 58 in July but today, his family and friends wanted to celebrate his life back where it all started.
Statesboro, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Effingham County High School football team will have a game with Statesboro High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Effingham County High SchoolStatesboro High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 3 scores, highlights
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is in full swing and WSAV is excited to bring you Week 3’s edition of Friday Night Blitz. This week, the Effingham County Rebels visited the Statesboro Blue Devils to battle for the 48th time. The Rebels were able to beat down the Blue Devils 32 to 10. […]
Richmond Hill, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The H. V. Jenkins High School football team will have a game with Richmond Hill High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. H. V. Jenkins High SchoolRichmond Hill High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Williams-Johnson selected as Governor’s Teaching Fellow
Georgia Southern University Professor of Educational Research Meca Williams-Johnson, Ph.D., will serve as a member of the Governor’s Teaching Fellows (GTF) 2022-2023 cohort. “I am enthusiastic about the program opportunity,” said Williams-Johnson. “It will allow me time to ask more questions, dig deeper and measure progress in something I’ve been involved in for a long time at Georgia Southern.”
Injuries Reported In Crash Involving Cement Truck In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department officials stated that they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Friday. The incident is reported to have taken place in the afternoon.
thegeorgeanne.com
Daily Photo (8.31.2022)
The old stadium parking lot has been covered in dirt as Georgia Southern lays the foundation for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility on August 31. It is expected to be completed by early 2023.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Miami to Savannah, Georgia
Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and with fabulous beaches, theme parks and cities, it's just calling out to be explored. A road trip from Miami to Savannah lets you enjoy the highlights of the Sunshine State, as well as many of Georgia's gems.
WJCL
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
wtoc.com
Savannah doctor discusses new Covid-19 booster shot
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first of its kind, a booster vaccine targeting the Omicron Variant. Dr. Tim Connelly at Memorial Health says it’s vital for limiting the spread of COVID 19 this fall and winter. “It’s very likely if enough people get it to significantly lesson the blow...
$3 movies all day Saturday at AMC Classic Statesboro 12
Gavin O’Grady, General Manager of AMC Classic Statesboro 12 movie theater, confirmed to Grice Connect that they are participating in the $3.00 National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. AMC Classic Statesboro 12 is located at 610 Brannen Street in Statesboro behind the Statesboro Mall. O’Grady said all...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Co Schools Student Holiday September 5 and 6
All schools and offices in the Bulloch County School district will be closed on Monday, September 5, for the national Labor Day Holiday. Also, Tuesday, September 6, is an additional holiday for students. Faculty and staff have an in-service day on September 6. School will resume on September 7.
Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on devastating loss
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time, WSAV heard from the family of Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan Jr. He was killed Monday in a crash, while on his way home from work. “Emotions that I would never wish this on anybody, you know, the loss of a child,” said Reginald Brannan, the father […]
WJCL
Savannah police responds to crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
Savannah Jazz to celebrate grand opening of new exhibit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Jazz has set the grand opening date for its Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit. The exhibit will open on September 17 in the Savannah History Museum. The project is available due to raising over $140,000 for the Savannah Jazz organization. The event will feature the Savannah Jazz Hall of […]
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
saportareport.com
Savannah Jazz Festival denies firearms-ban policy after gun activist’s latest concern
The gun activist whose complaints may have ended Music Midtown this year has stirred similar but incorrect concerns about the Savannah Jazz Festival banning firearms. The misfire nonetheless shows that gun rights activists remain on the lookout for unlawful weapons bans to test. Held annually in Piedmont Park, Music Midtown...
wtoc.com
‘Watching from the sidelines:’ Mayor of Garden City officially steps down to focus on his family
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday was the last day on the job for the mayor of Garden City. Mayor Don Bethune made the sudden announcement of his early departure two weeks ago. WTOC was the first to share the news. He sat down in an exclusive one-on-one with WTOC...
