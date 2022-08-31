ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

120 YEARS ON THE GRIDIRON: SSU players, fans gear up for another season cheering on ‘Savannah’s Football Team’

By Editors Note
connectsavannah.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Recruiting Spotlight: Statesboro vs. Effingham County

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Another Game of the Week means another target-rich environment for potential recruits! This week’s game pits Effingham County against their rivals from across the Ogeechee River, the Statesboro Blue Devils. Both of these schools have a history of sending their kids to the next level, and we anticipate that at least […]
STATESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Aquinas grids out tough win against Savannah Country

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aquinas Fighting Irish are no strangers to success, and through two games, their offense has been putting on a clinic. We stopped by Aquinas to learn more about how this team has made lighting up the scoreboard look easy. The scoring starts with the relationship...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. community honors MLB star John Dwight Smith

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County community is honoring the man who they say put their community on the map. John Dwight Smith passed away at the age of 58 in July but today, his family and friends wanted to celebrate his life back where it all started.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Sports
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Savannah, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 3 scores, highlights

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is in full swing and WSAV is excited to bring you Week 3’s edition of Friday Night Blitz. This week, the Effingham County Rebels visited the Statesboro Blue Devils to battle for the 48th time. The Rebels were able to beat down the Blue Devils 32 to 10. […]
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Williams-Johnson selected as Governor’s Teaching Fellow

Georgia Southern University Professor of Educational Research Meca Williams-Johnson, Ph.D., will serve as a member of the Governor’s Teaching Fellows (GTF) 2022-2023 cohort. “I am enthusiastic about the program opportunity,” said Williams-Johnson. “It will allow me time to ask more questions, dig deeper and measure progress in something I’ve been involved in for a long time at Georgia Southern.”
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah State University#Ssu#Valdosta State University#Football Games#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Football Team
thegeorgeanne.com

Daily Photo (8.31.2022)

The old stadium parking lot has been covered in dirt as Georgia Southern lays the foundation for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility on August 31. It is expected to be completed by early 2023.
STATESBORO, GA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Miami to Savannah, Georgia

Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and with fabulous beaches, theme parks and cities, it's just calling out to be explored. A road trip from Miami to Savannah lets you enjoy the highlights of the Sunshine State, as well as many of Georgia's gems.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah doctor discusses new Covid-19 booster shot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first of its kind, a booster vaccine targeting the Omicron Variant. Dr. Tim Connelly at Memorial Health says it’s vital for limiting the spread of COVID 19 this fall and winter. “It’s very likely if enough people get it to significantly lesson the blow...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Grice Connect

$3 movies all day Saturday at AMC Classic Statesboro 12

Gavin O’Grady, General Manager of AMC Classic Statesboro 12 movie theater, confirmed to Grice Connect that they are participating in the $3.00 National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. AMC Classic Statesboro 12 is located at 610 Brannen Street in Statesboro behind the Statesboro Mall. O’Grady said all...
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Co Schools Student Holiday September 5 and 6

All schools and offices in the Bulloch County School district will be closed on Monday, September 5, for the national Labor Day Holiday. Also, Tuesday, September 6, is an additional holiday for students. Faculty and staff have an in-service day on September 6. School will resume on September 7.
WJCL

Savannah police responds to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Jazz to celebrate grand opening of new exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Jazz has set the grand opening date for its Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit. The exhibit will open on September 17 in the Savannah History Museum. The project is available due to raising over $140,000 for the Savannah Jazz organization. The event will feature the Savannah Jazz Hall of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy