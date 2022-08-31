Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: Multiple agencies assist in finding body of missing Massachusetts boater
A missing Massachusetts boater has been found dead. According to the Harwich Fire Department, the Harwich Police Department requested the HFD to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 a.m. this morning to assist with searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning, was last seen last night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich early Saturday
HARWICH, Mass. — The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning after he was last seen heading to the boat to prepare for a family fishing trip. The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Crews Recover Remains Of Missing Boater
HARWICH PORT - Divers have recovered the body of a man believed to have fallen overboard at Saquatucket Harbor overnight. Rescuers were called to the harbor shortly before 4 a.m. to search for the man, who was last seen Friday night when he was headed for the harbor to prepare his boat for a family fishing trip Saturday. A brief search of the area led officials to believe that the man might have fallen in the water; in response, they activated the regional dive team.
Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
capecod.com
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Two people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Four others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
capecod.com
8 people including 4 children safe after vessel gounds on Collier’s Ledge
OSTERVILLE – Eight people including 4 children are safe after their vessel grounded on Collier’s Ledge around 9 PM Saturday. The Barnstable Harbormaster along with Hyannis and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire boats all responded to the call for assistance. The Harbormaster was able to bring the people onto his vessel and safely to shore. No injuries were reported. A commercial salvage company was attempting to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
New Bedford Mayor Reveals the Cost of Joining the MBTA
Mayor Jon Mitchell is urging voters to support a question on November's ballot that would have New Bedford become a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) community. Voters must vote to join the MBTA before South Coast Rail can chug into town as planned next year. Mitchell tells me he was...
DA: Hyannis couple died in murder-suicide
Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said police responding to the Murrays Way home around 2:45 a.m. found Aline De Lima Ferreira De Castro and Luiz Castro Jr. dead.
WCVB
Husband stabbed wife to death before committing suicide in Hyannis home, officials say
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A murder-suicide is under investigation after police were called early Friday to a home in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The Barnstable Police Department responded just before 3 a.m. to the home on Murray Way after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. "Upon arrival they found...
capecod.com
New details: Fire causes extensive damage to house in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday.Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line
DENNIS – A traffic crash was causing heavy delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 EB in Dennis at the Harwich town line. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
capecod.com
Wareham responds to fiery motor vehicle crash
WAREHAM – Wednesday morning, shortly before 10 AM, Wareham Fire C-1, Engine 1 and Rescue 1, responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Router 495 at Route 58. When units arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle fully involved in fire after crashing into the wooded median strip area. Captain Mark Rogers and the crew of Engine 1 quickly extinguished the fire while Wareham EMS treated one injured party. Chief John Kelley was the incident commander.
capecod.com
Marthas Vineyard police make what is believed to be the largest seizure of cocaine in island history
OAK BLUFFS – During the month of August 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force who are assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force began an investigation into the illegal distribution of cocaine in the Town of Oak Bluffs.
State trooper taken to hospital after cruiser struck on highway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A state trooper was taken to the hospital after their cruiser was struck by a motorist on a highway in Plymouth early Thursday morning. The trooper was working a details on the northbound side of Route 3 near Exit 3 when their cruiser was hit by the driver of a Honda sedan, according to Massachusetts State Police.
capecod.com
Eastham Police Sergeant retires after 35 years on the job
EASTHAM – Today was a bittersweet day at the Eastham Police Department. We said goodbye to Sergeant Mark Haley after 35 years of service to the Eastham community and promoted Officer Gregory Plante to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Haley began his career with the Eastham Police Department in September of 1987. During his career he served as a patrol officer, K9 officer, patrol sergeant and lead negotiator for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT team. As a patrol sergeant, Sgt. Haley was a great leader and mentor to all of the officers at the Eastham Police Department. He demonstrated to all of our officers how to be a proactive but fair police officer and his leadership will be greatly missed. Even before becoming a negotiator for the SWAT team he demonstrated a natural ability to be able to effectively communicate with people in all types of situations. After becoming a SWAT team negotiator he successfully de-escaped numerous stressful and dangerous situations to peaceful outcomes. Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Haley and wishing him a long and healthy retirement.
capecod.com
Updated at 12:30 PM: Two children removed from scene of apparent overnight murder-suicide in Hyannis
HYANNIS – At approximately 2:48 AM on Friday, the Barnstable Police Department responded to a residence at 66 Murray Way, a duplex, in Hyannis after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. Upon investigation, it was determined that a homicide and suicide had occurred at the home,...
Officials issue warning after coyotes maul man, dogs in Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — Officials in a Massachusetts community are warning pet owners to be aware after several coyote attacks. The Cohasset Police Department told WFXT that two coyote attacks injured a man and several dogs, killing one of them. In the first incident, police told WFXT that two dogs...
abingtonnews.org
Abington couple wins $1M from Publisher’s Clearinghouse
It’s been more than 24 hours since Abington residents Christopher and Jessica Smith found out they have won $1 million and they’re still processing it all. “I am still shocked,” Jessica Smith told Abington News Thursday. “It was, is the most wild and surreal experience of our lives.”
capecod.com
Chatham Wrestles with Hand Watering Ban Amid Critical Drought
CHATHAM – Chatham officials are wrestling with how to further reduce water use as the Cape Cod region continues to struggle with drought conditions. Public Works Director Thomas Temple said the recent critical drought declaration by the state urges communities to take up stricter conservation policies, including a potential ban on hand watering.
