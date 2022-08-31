EASTHAM – Today was a bittersweet day at the Eastham Police Department. We said goodbye to Sergeant Mark Haley after 35 years of service to the Eastham community and promoted Officer Gregory Plante to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Haley began his career with the Eastham Police Department in September of 1987. During his career he served as a patrol officer, K9 officer, patrol sergeant and lead negotiator for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT team. As a patrol sergeant, Sgt. Haley was a great leader and mentor to all of the officers at the Eastham Police Department. He demonstrated to all of our officers how to be a proactive but fair police officer and his leadership will be greatly missed. Even before becoming a negotiator for the SWAT team he demonstrated a natural ability to be able to effectively communicate with people in all types of situations. After becoming a SWAT team negotiator he successfully de-escaped numerous stressful and dangerous situations to peaceful outcomes. Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Haley and wishing him a long and healthy retirement.

EASTHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO