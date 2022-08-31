PROPERTY MATTERS: Chatham-Savannah Land Bank Authority updates “affordable” housing requirements amid developer dispute

Read full article on original website
WJCL
Questions mount for Chimney Cove residents following eviction threat reversal
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Some of the people living at Chimney Cove Village on Hilton Head Island are still wondering if they need to move. Chimney Cove residents received a notice on Aug. 12 that they would have one month to move so the property owner could sell the land to a developer.
wtoc.com
Grainger companies car raffle and cookout benefiting the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are less than 10 hours left to reserve your chance at winning a brand new car this weekend and to help the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire by taking that chance. The Grainger Company’s Car Raffle and Cookout is Saturday, but Friday is the...
wtoc.com
Rental assistance options for Chatham Co. community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County has received nearly $21 million in federal funding to help residents with rental assistance. But only about $9 million have been used so far. More than 2,000 families have already cashed in on this help, but if you are behind on rent payments due...
allongeorgia.com
Evans County: Boat Ramp on Canoochee River Closure in September
The Evans County Boat Ramp, located at S.R. 169 on the Canoochee River (coordinates 32.202208, -81.953786), will close for construction in mid-to-late September 2022 to replace existing ramp and rework the parking area, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. It is expected to be closed for an estimated 6 weeks.
wtoc.com
Savannah City Hall, nearby businesses reopened after suspicious package report
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Hall and nearby businesses have been reopened after a suspicious package report Friday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department responded after someone reported a suspicious package near the ramp, so City Hall and other nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution. The scene was clear...
wtoc.com
‘Watching from the sidelines:’ Mayor of Garden City officially steps down to focus on his family
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday was the last day on the job for the mayor of Garden City. Mayor Don Bethune made the sudden announcement of his early departure two weeks ago. WTOC was the first to share the news. He sat down in an exclusive one-on-one with WTOC...
U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River seeks applicants for jobs
Students and recent college graduates looking for a job in natural resources are in luck because the U.S. Forest Service-Savannah River is hiring. Job positions to fill include work in natural resources, rangeland management, wildlife biology, botany and biological sciences, a media release from the U.S. Forest Service said. The...
blufftontoday.com
New flea market opens in Beaufort, serving surrounding areas
A new flea market that opened to the public recently has a variety of items to offer to those in Beaufort, Jasper and surrounding counties, according to its owner. The Lowcountry Flea Market at the Highway 21 Drive-In, 55 Parker Drive in Beaufort, is an open-air market that's open throughout the year on weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
yourislandnews.com
Anger is not a strategy for Lady’s Island
On August 22, County Council’s Public Facilities Committee sprang a surprise: it wants to widen the Sea Island Parkway to four lanes, from the Woods Memorial Bridge to Walmart. Entirely ignoring what’s laid out in the Lady’s Island Plan, the idea is a bad one: four lanes along this...
Labor Day: What’s closed, what’s open this year in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many will have Monday off from work and school in honor of Labor Day, a yearly federal holiday dedicated to celebrating the social and economic achievements of American workers. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what’s open on Labor Day in Savannah this year. Schools Most public and private schools […]
wtoc.com
What to do if you have a high water bill in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A little water goes a long way in Valerie Tenney’s apartment on Wilmington Island. But earlier this year, a water bill five times higher than what she’s used to paying became a source of concern and then lingering frustration. ”They send me a notice...
saportareport.com
Savannah Jazz Festival denies firearms-ban policy after gun activist’s latest concern
The gun activist whose complaints may have ended Music Midtown this year has stirred similar but incorrect concerns about the Savannah Jazz Festival banning firearms. The misfire nonetheless shows that gun rights activists remain on the lookout for unlawful weapons bans to test. Held annually in Piedmont Park, Music Midtown...
WJCL
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Co Schools Student Holiday September 5 and 6
All schools and offices in the Bulloch County School district will be closed on Monday, September 5, for the national Labor Day Holiday. Also, Tuesday, September 6, is an additional holiday for students. Faculty and staff have an in-service day on September 6. School will resume on September 7.
wtoc.com
Savannah doctor discusses new Covid-19 booster shot
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first of its kind, a booster vaccine targeting the Omicron Variant. Dr. Tim Connelly at Memorial Health says it’s vital for limiting the spread of COVID 19 this fall and winter. “It’s very likely if enough people get it to significantly lesson the blow...
wtoc.com
Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Good Morning, Statesboro!
wtoc.com
Poppell Farms reveals 2022 corn maze
ODUM, Ga. (WTOC) - If you want to take a drive you could check out some family fun in Wayne County. The annual corn maze returns to Poppell Farms a month from Thursday. But WTOC got a sneak peak at this year’s design!
wtoc.com
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a WTOC exclusive, a Savannah man appeared in U.S. District Court today, accused of detonating an explosive device he built and put in his ex-wife’s car while she was driving in Savannah. Attorney’s for Barry Wright, the defendant, are now asking a federal judge...
Injuries Reported In Crash Involving Cement Truck In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department officials stated that they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Friday. The incident is reported to have taken place in the afternoon.
