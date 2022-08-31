Stacey Abrams poses with the hosts of the 85 South ShowImage credit: 85southshow.com. Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams, has launched an effort to secure the votes of Black men in Georgia. Abrams, a Democrat, started her focused conversations with Black men last month, identifying the demographic as the linchpin to the success of her campaign for Governor. According to Abrams, her drive for the Black male vote has been informed by research and statistics compiled from recent polling data. Armed with that information, she purposed to have focused conversations with Black Men in Georgia about her platform, to impress upon them why she is better suited to address and represent their issues, as governor.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO